As a university student, there are always opportunities to continue to grow and evolve not only academically but intellectually and even (and sometimes especially) personally. I knew when I enrolled in business school that I was going to become privy to all this and more. What I was not necessarily prepared for, however, was the exceedingly rapid rate at which these opportunities would become available to me and that would challenge me and reward me at every possible turn. Now, after years in business school, I know that every challenge has been entirely worth it all.
While I am not entirely sure if I am going to become a Washington registered agent or if I am going to start my own business (to name just a few possibilities beyond graduation), what I am sure of is that the decision to go to business school has definitely and without exception proven to be one of the best decisions that I have ever made. And more than anything else, a massive part of the ease and transparency of my business school experience has come down to utilising my time to fine tune my business skills while still here.
Prioritising business skill progress
Utilising materials and tools to fine tune business skills at university is the single most important piece of advice that I think anyone who is attending university can get. From the moment I got here, I was really interested in focusing on prioritising my time in getting to know the university process. However, over time it has become increasingly obvious that the most important part of business school was to prioritise not exactly getting to know the university process itself, but instead prioritising the business skill progress. That has been my single most valuable lesson and it is the reason that I have gotten to where I am today.
Why this is so important
All in all, there is so much to be said about the importance of really taking the time to get to know the process that you want to take throughout university. For business school students (and especially for myself in particular), I have found that it is so very valuable to be given the opportunity to fine tune my business knowledge and skills not only in class but in practical situations as well. This is so important because this has given me the time and the appreciation to actually get to know and understand the value of having the skills as well as what this feels are able to do for me not only now but heading into the future as I build my career and business infrastructure.
Utilising this skill set after graduation
There is a lot to be said about the power of business skills not only throughout business school itself but in the time thereafter. I have gone through a lot of challenges throughout my time at business school and for the most part each and every challenge has been met with many rewards and progress points that have gently positioned me into the position of strength, not only as a blooming business professional but as a student who is making their way to graduation. Continuing to expand and improve my business skill set after graduation is going to allow me to become better at my job while also carving a more successful career path all the time. And I cannot wait.
