For thousands of individuals across the United States, the choice of a major is a tough decision. It is especially true in the case of creative majors and degrees that offer flexibility in further occupation. While it might be more common to see major popularity spikes for STEM disciplines, the area of architecture is growing in widespreadness and recognition.
The reasons why these majors are popular with students are far-reaching, ranging from ambitious occupational perspectives to the social importance of these fields. In case you hesitate what major to choose, alongside being interested in architecture, getting acquainted with our featured article is wise. Here on, we will cover the main reasons that fuel the relative popularity of architecture as majors among undergraduates. Read on!
Occupational Prospects
For most individuals attaining a degree in college or university, occupational prospects are exceptionally important. It is quite common for schoolers to look for majors that can offer solid chances for employment with a skill base acquired during studies. In this case, architecture is a top-notch example of a field that can grant ambitious prospects for further employment.
If you want to find yourself in the design and architecture after getting a degree, the more successful graduates will be the best examples of how promising this field is. The projects involving projecting, scheming, sketching, and urban planning are deemed to be among the most in-demand skills right now.
That virtually means that both design students and soon-to-become architects are packed with a skillset, involving landscape architecture, project management, urban studies, and planning. Without a doubt, any international student would consider studying architecture solely because of work-related opportunities.
It is Exciting!
While attaining a degree, any architecture student would recognize that other fields of study might not get the same number of exciting and insightful courses and opportunities. One of the crucial reasons to master this field, except for the goal of becoming a successful architect, is to contribute to the real world. This is achieved by attending and mastering quite a unique skill set on a dazzling array of exciting courses. To study architecture means getting acquainted with engineering, urban planning, graphic design, sketching, and studying the basics of gothic architecture, for instance.
Undoubtedly, the experience you’ll get on these courses will deliver a top competence in the application of theoretical knowledge via applied solutions. Michael Riscica - a famous architect and creative writer from PapersOwl.com once told - “The school will supply you with enough theoretical background to solve real-life issues”. We certainly agree that not only the theoretical knowledge you gain, but it is also exciting to go through this educational adventure by yourself. We also find it noteworthy that most undergraduates positively assess the amount of engagement, creativity, and pet projects associated with their courses.
Multifunctional Directions
Unlike in some other majors, the decision to study in the dedicated institution can mean a lot for future career options. School teaches a dazzling array of specializations sub-majors that might be applied in real-life circumstances. For that sole reason, the areas with connection to the architect’s work are full of possibilities for future grads.
One of the greatest examples refers to urban planning and urban studies, the field that is especially widespread among grads. Not only does this discipline make life within the city more convenient, dozens of successful cases, from New York City to Delhi, are representative regarding sustainable development.
In case you’re more interested in the construction itself, having an architecture degree seems to be the only way possible to get to the field. Unless you’re interested in planning and sketching, the construction process is a sophisticated procedure involving hundreds of stakeholders. It is also quite common to see former architecture students as CEOs or CTOs of expanded architecture companies and enterprises.
Mentoring and Supervising
Students of most undergraduate programs on study would face a wide range of issues and minor problems. Thanks to the specifications of the major we’re talking about, most schools and universities emphasize the close cooperation between undergrads with professional mentors.
The former individuals are often pros with sophisticated expertise and experience in construction or urban planning. Thanks to close cooperation with these individuals, the existence of various internships and projects, and a result-oriented approach in most schools, being a young architect is more exciting than ever before.
Since this field is open to brave and courageous ideas, the concepts of mentoring and supervising are certainly helpful for undergrads. It might often happen with other majors that individuals attaining a degree are lost or hesitant regarding their possibilities after graduation. Due to the applied essence with what architects work, we don’t doubt that mentoring and supervising are comparative advantages of our field.
It’s Continually Evolving
You’ll never get bored once you become an expert in this field. In case you’re looking for a major that is a staple and is hardly changing over time, be sure to choose something alternative. One of the most notable changes of recent time relates to social and environmental implications of construction. These issues, alongside the developments in urban planning, allowed the field to develop profoundly. For that reason, sticking to this ambitious major is a great idea for individuals looking for constant development and application of the recent technologies!
When it comes to another prominent feature is that the process of building a successful career also involves constant self-development. Alongside changes in paradigms and construction strategies, the usual skillset is also supposed to change. In case you’re really thinking ahead, both in terms of your work-related responsibilities and personal ideas, the continuous evolution of this field is a big advantage. After all, who really likes working in the industry that is hardly changing and remains static over decades?
Conclusion
So, don’t you think that the field of architecture is an exciting major to attain shortly? With a range of comparative advantages mentioned above, becoming the part of a global community is an idea that deserves respect. In case you’re up for challenges associated with construction and urban planning, you’re more than welcome to try yourself in a specialized institution.
We believe that we’ve covered all the major reasons for the popularity and widespreadness of the field that already attracts thousands of schoolers. Even though it’s for you to make the final decision, we bet that the mentioned reasons will guide you in the right direction. Choose wisely!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.