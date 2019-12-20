Traditional schools have been in existence since time immemorial, yet not every learner has the resources to attend one regularly. Aside from the schedule requirements, traditional schools can also be very expensive, especially for students who plan on relocating to another state just to further their education. Furthermore, instructions given in a classroom are usually generic and don’t suit the unique learning preferences and requirements of each student.
The prevalence of online schools is slowly changing the education sector as they allow more people to further their studies in their chosen fields or pursue their other passions. Many employees want to earn higher positions in the respective companies they work for, which is why they would usually take master’s degrees to enhance their skills and qualifications.
To paint a clearer picture of how online schools work, here are some of their benefits:
1. Time Flexibility
One of the biggest reasons why people choose to enroll in online schools rather than traditional school platforms is because of time flexibility. Unlike brick and mortar universities, online schools do not require students to follow a specific schedule or physically show up in their respective classes.
When you take an online psychology degree, for example, you can review all of your study materials by simply logging on to your account whenever you want and wherever you are.
Are you planning to study while working in a company? Log on to your account after office hours or during the weekend. Do you want to increase your chances of finding a job even though you’re already a parent? Continue your studies or pursue a master’s degree through an online platform, which would enable you to review all of your study materials whenever your kids are at school.
2. Lesser Costs
Pursuing a college degree isn’t cheap. On average, college tuition fees cost at least $34,740 per semester. Degrees that require the use of laboratories and other facilities can cost more. Some universities also increase their fees every school year, requiring students to pay more as they progress in their respective degrees.
Students will not have the same problem when they sign up for online schools. Since their education isn’t reliant on physical facilities, they are not required to pay for overhead and maintenance costs. Also, since online schools are not dependent on the instructions given by professors, students will not be paying for their professional fees as well.
Aside from lesser fees to pay, students can save on accommodation and transportation costs, too. Online schools offer flexibility, which means that you don’t have to relocate just to attend your classes. As long as you have the necessary device and software, along with a stable Internet connection, you can complete an online degree in the comforts of your home.
3. Work At Your Own Pace
Different students have different learning styles. While some can grasp lessons after reading a material once, others require more time to review. Choosing a learning platform that suits your pace is vital as this can significantly affect your learning efficiency.
In an online school, you have the opportunity to work at your own pace. This means that you don’t have to change your current lifestyle and schedule just so you’d be able to attend classes on time. As mentioned, you’ll have a very flexible schedule, and you can always attend your virtual classes during times that feel most convenient to you.
Additionally, online schools give you the liberty of reviewing your study materials as often as you want to. Are you having problems understanding the gist of a particular lesson? Open the file and review it when you’re stuck in traffic or while you wait for your order at a restaurant.
Unlike traditional courses taught in physical classrooms, it will not have you waiting for your classmates who are having a hard time understanding the discussion. Have you already mastered the easy ones in the mathematics curriculum? You can immediately move forward to the more complex ones.
It’ll be very easy for you to enhance your knowledge and skills if your learning environment suits your learning pace. When lessons and instructions are given too fast or too slow for your preferences, you’ll likely have a hard time coping and learning.
4. Avoid Negative Environments
Universities are large educational institutions that welcome students from different parts of the globe. The more established a university is, the more students it attracts.
While some students don’t have any problem getting along with others, some get bullied in school. This kind of environment isn’t only detrimental to the students’ mental and physical health; it can also impair their ability and motivation to learn. In worse cases, bullying can become too severe that it causes students to suffer from long-term mental health conditions, namely depression and anxiety.
Fortunately, none of those situations can happen when you choose to pursue a degree through an online school. Since all of your activities as an online student – from receiving study materials to raising any concerns about the lessons – are done virtually, you always have the option to stay indoors and avoid social interactions.
An online school will not require you to physically mingle with other people, reducing your chances of being bullied or placed in a negative environment that can adversely affect your learning efficiency and overall health.
The Drawbacks
On the other side of the coin, online schools aren’t perfect. These learning platforms also come with several drawbacks, such as:
1. Limited Interaction With Professors
In an online school setup, course materials are given one-time during the start of the classes. Depending on the degree, these materials can include videos, audio files, and documents, and are sent through e-mails or other file-sharing software.
Since online students receive their study materials in advance, professors aren’t obliged to schedule online calls or video chats with them. In an online school, professors aren’t required to intervene or regularly check on their students’ performance.
If you’re a student who thrives better when the professor provides one-on-one discussions, online schools might not be ideal for you. Aside from having limited interaction with professors, online schools do not warrant an immediate response from the professors whenever you raise a concern or ask help for a particular topic.
2. Requirements
For students to effectively learn from online schools, they need to have a computer and a stable Internet connection at home. Some online degrees will also require a microphone, webcam, and video conference software. The list of requirements can go on depending on the nature of the course.
The technology requirement of online schools is one of the reasons why not everyone can utilize this learning platform. The inability to install and use the needed tools, and scarcity of financial resources are common factors why students do not consider this setup as a viable option.
Aspiring online students can still sign up for online schools even if they lack one or two of these requirements, but, over time, the incompleteness can impair their learning.
3. Time Management
Online schools will require their students to study and learn on their own. All of the necessary materials are given ahead of time so students can have the liberty to study at their own pace. However, for students who have bad time management skills, the nature of online schools can become an issue, especially to those who often procrastinate.
Since the basic structure of online schools is different from brick and mortar universities, some students will have a hard time learning from these virtual platforms specifically if they came from or are used to the latter.
As an online student, you should have the motivation and discipline to spend long hours going through all of your study materials, accomplish projects, and submit requirements before the deadline. The more advanced your online degree (master’s or doctorate) is, the more time and effort it will require from you.
4. Course Feasibility
For degrees that require hands-on training, online schools aren’t the best option. Culinary degrees, for example, aren’t apt to be taken through a virtual platform. This specialization requires fursthand training and guided instructions from professionals, tasks that are very challenging to accomplish unless done face to face.
The same is also true for medical courses and several vocational courses such as food and beverage management, carpentry, and massage therapy. Students who want to learn from these areas require hands-on training, equipment handling, and professional guidance. Online schools do not provide access to these learning components.
Don’t Make Rash Decisions
Online schools are becoming popular today, but their fame shouldn’t be the only reason why you’ll sign up for one. Since you’ll exhaust a lot of resources by going to an online school, it’s best if you carefully weigh its pros and cons first. You should know what you’re getting into so you can better manage your expectations and prepare solutions for any possible problems.
Take the time to determine if online schools are apt to your lifestyle and learning styles. Even if this task requires a lot of research, you should still do it. Anyway, it’s better safe than sorry!
