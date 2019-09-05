I recently inherited my grandmother’s mobile home, and I plan to live in it instead of living on campus to save money. It’s in good condition, but I’d really love to make it look more like a stick-built home. Is there a way to make a manufactured home look more like a site-built home?
When manufactured homes are set on foundations, they really are like “regular” homes in the technical sense. But there are some features that may give the home that classic manufactured look. Fortunately, with a little sprucing up, you can make the home look more like a site-built or stick-built home.
One simple thing you can do is paint the exterior. Paint is affordable, and it allows you to make a statement with your home. A fresh coat of paint in a new color can instantly transform the home.
While you’re looking at new colors for your home, you may want to think about changing the doors. Most manufactured homes come with aluminum doors that are 32” wide and 74” or 78” tall. Switching to a 6-panel core door that’s 36” x 80” will help make your home look like it’s site-built. You can also update the interior doors to give the space a new look and to make the home look more like a site-built home.
If you have the budget, you may want to install new windows. The standard windows that come with manufactured homes are lower quality. Upgrading the windows will give the home a site-built look while also improving its energy efficiency.
Switch out your manufactured home skirting for something more modern. New options make the home look like it’s sitting on a concrete foundation. To further transform the look of the home, you can build a porch or a simple patio if you have the budget.
If you can’t afford new skirting or a porch, it may be more economical to invest in better landscaping. Planting bushes and other plants can help hide the raised foundation. Carefully planned landscaping will transform the look of your home and hide some of the tell-tale signs that it’s a manufactured home.
If you want to work on the interior of the home, you can install crown molding and trim. This will give the home a polished look. Crown molding isn’t something that you would normally find in a manufactured home, and this is a project that you can do yourself.
Simple things, like replacing the cabinet door handles, faucets and light fixtures can all change the look and feel of the home.
Depending on your budget, you can upgrade cabinets, countertops and sinks throughout the home. Even if you can’t upgrade these items, you can refinish them to give them a new and updated look. A simple coat of paint on the kitchen cabinets can make it look more modern and comparable to those you would find in site-built homes.
Ultimately, the key to making your mobile home look more like a stick-built home is customization. The more custom features you can add, the more it will start looking like a site-built home.
