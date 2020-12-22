Running any business is challenging enough, but with an increased proliferation of and reliance on technology, ensuring your business stays competitive can be an even bigger job. While choosing the right technology and platforms to build your company on is certainly a tall order, it's by no means impossible. In fact, there are a variety of resources you can look to in order to make the decision a bit easier.
For example, when it comes to picking out the right software platform for handling data analytics, it's easy to become overwhelmed when visiting a vendor's website. After all, big data and analytics are complex topics, and you might be impressed by features like machine learning without quite knowing whether or not you even need machine learning capabilities in the first place. Read on to learn how the following tips and tricks can help you pick the right solution for your analytics, project management, or HR software needs.
Tips and tricks for picking a solid data analytics platform.
If you're not a data scientist, picking a data science and analytics platform for your business is certainly daunting. However, it's important to remember that other members of your team likely have experience interfacing with big data and can walk you through data science meaning and importance. Talking to the employees on staff who interface with data science and need to make decisions based on your analytics can help you outline the features that are most important to you.
For example, if you need insight into future events, it may make sense to look into platforms that offer machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence. That being said, if you're a small business just looking for a better way to handle data visualization, these features may be less important. Your team can help you weigh the pros and cons of these features.
Advice for choosing project management software for your firm.
Project management software can play a major role in getting different departments on the same page. That being said, if you have a lot of different departments, it can be tricky to find a one-size-fits-all solution. It's important to talk to department heads about what sorts of features they may need in project management software so that you can determine how interdepartmental your organization truly is. For example, while your legal department may need to review marketing copy, it's unlikely that your art department or accounting department needs to be able to access the same system legal does for this sort of review. Sometimes, choosing two project management solutions can still help you streamline the way you operate without sacrificing too many best practices in the process.
Things you should think about when looking for HR software.
Human resources software is another major component of any business. Whether you're an enterprise-level company or a small business, you need human resources tools in order to manage your workforce. Especially if you're on the smaller side, your HR department is probably rather lean and may only consist of an HR manager and one additional part-time staff member. Finding the right human resource management system or human resource information system can thus be crucial in automating different aspects of benefits administration and freeing up your HR manager's time.
If you're struggling to whittle down your options, it's worth looking into a third-party resource like the HRIS Guide: Choosing The Perfect HR Software. Such a guide can help outline topics like human capital management, talent management, and how to onboard new employees, freeing up a lot of time and optimizing your HR department's workflow. Like other platforms on this list, HR technology comes with a wide range of features, so it's a good idea to talk to a few team members about the features they need before diving in.
