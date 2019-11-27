Life on campus is great, especially if you have a comfortable place to lay your head at the end of a long day of classes. One of the things that makes your dorm room comfortable is windows that work properly. Have you noticed some issues? If so, it’s time to report them to the resident assistant and see if something can be done. Here are some signs that the school needs to call one of the local window replacement companies and make some upgrades.
There’s Condensation On The Inside Of The Windows
Back in the days of single pane glass, condensation on the inside of a window was not uncommon. Today, both the quality and the configuration for window glass has changed. Double pane glass helps keep condensation on the outside where it belongs. If you’re tired of windows with little puddles on the sill, do mention the problem. Someone speaking up may be the motivation needed to start plans for updating the windows in all the rooms.
You Get A Chill While Standing Close To The Windows
If standing near the window is uncomfortable, that’s another sign that the older windows need to be replaced. The more energy-efficient options on the market today block more of the heat or cold from outside. Ideally, you should have to be touching the window glass in order to feel any cold at all. If you can feel the cool when you’re in bed halfway across the room, there’s a definite problem.
The Sashes Rattle When The Wind Blows
If your dorm room still sports windows with sashes that raise or roll out, be mindful of what happens when the wind begins to blow. If the sashes rattle slightly, that means they no longer fit snugly in the frames. It also means that cool air from outside is seeping into the room. You’ll have a harder time maintaining the temperature that you desire.
When you speak to the resident assistant and anyone else who comes to take a look at the windows, remind them that it’s possible to <a href="https://www.windowscanada.com/edmonton.html">get a free estimate</a> for windows in Edmonton from the better window replacement companies. Depending on the type of window design the school board ultimately selects, the price per window could be quite affordable.
There Appears To Be Some Wood Rot Present
Are the windows made using wooden components? If so, it may be time to check for any signs of decay. If so, the windows are due for some repairs at the very least. Keep in mind that the decay may have to do with exposure to moisture and there may be some mold present that is out of sight at the moment. From this perspective, reporting the problem could be viewed as a good way to protect your health and the health of your roommates.
While you may be a student rather than an administrator, that doesn’t mean you have to live with windows that don’t perform as they should. Do report the problem to the RA and if necessary mention the issue to your counselor or someone in the administration. You may be surprised to find that the school is interested in doing whatever is necessary to provide comfortable living quarters to all of students who are living on campus.
