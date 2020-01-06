We have seen significant growth in crypto-trading, and the buzz could be hitting the ceiling before we know. Gambling, on the other hand, is rapidly receiving something close to a cult following, and the question of two being related is inevitable. It could be that these are two different phenomena with similarities, or it is the same ghost coming in different faces.
Well, there is a strong basis to believe that we are yet to see the best of crypto-trading. Despite the consistent uproar it has received from different institutions, there is evidence to show its viability as a smart investment. Previous experience has been lined up as proof that indeed, new millionaires have been born courtesy of trading in cryptocurrency.
Critics will always have their reservations, and the majority have likened it to gambling, perhaps because it is seen as a game of speculation. Whether they have a point or not, let us look at the approach taken by each, then we can be able to come up with a solid conclusion.
The similarities
Crypto investment and gambling share similar characteristics that make it easy for people to find a correlation between them. Ideally, they are intended to make money, and a stake is always at risk. The immediate future is uncertain, and players rely on their prediction skills and luck to make the most out of their investment. But that could be the only similarities between crypto-trading and gambling.
The differences
Unless you understand the framework of cryptocurrency trading in detail, it is difficult to draw a line between both. In gambling, you’re not subjected to buying assets, or to the demands of the market, but rather, you’re taking chances by playing a game. If for example, you stake $200 to spin your favorite casino slot game, you are prepared to either win 100 times your stake or lose the $200.
On the other hand, when you’re investing an asset, your success is decided by the market, which is not a random variable. It is difficult to interpret and predict the crypto markets, but cryptocurrency analysis possesses some degree of predictability that you’ll not find in gambling. Looking at both aspects in this sense, crypto-trading can be considered an investment rather than a gamble.
What experts say
In light of the above, experts conducted research to identify the links between gambling and crypto-trading, and the results showed that over-enthusiastic investment in cryptocurrency is as bad as gambling. It went further to claim that the crypto market appealed more to people with serious gambling issues, where over half of the 840+ adult gamblers interviewed claimed to have traded in cryptocurrency in the past twelve months.
Deductions
Trading in digital currencies is here to stay, and everything points towards significant growth in the industry. Because gamblers who tried out their hand in crypto-trading did so due to the volatility of the crypto market as opposed to the investment opportunity it presents, it is expected to get crazier. More gamblers will be swayed towards the more appealing prospects of crypto-trading, and that could prove a much better option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.