Our ability to hear things is something that we take for granted, especially if we miss the subtle signs of hearing loss that occur over time. While most schools will administer hearing tests to children to better determine whether or not any existing problems are present, most adults can go their whole lives without receiving a hearing test until there is something to worry about.
If you have been curious as to whether or not you should get a hearing test or how often you need to follow up, continue reading below to learn more about how often hearing tests should be taken to help you avoid any serious complications down the road.
How Often Should I Be Receiving A Hearing Test?
If you received a hearing test as a child and have not displayed any problematic situations since your last test, the good news is that there is nothing to worry about. But does that clear you from having to go in for another checkup? Despite your bill of good health, it is recommended that you still receive a test after the age of 21.
Once you've established a regular schedule (and your hearing does not appear to be on the decline), you should be asking your doctor for a hearing examination every ten years until the age of 50. After that, you should be getting your hearing checked every three years. Unless you experience hearing loss during this time, these scheduled checks are just designed to ensure that no indications of common issues exist as you age.
When Should I Be Concerned?
If you are someone who has not seen a hearing specialist in a while but you have symptoms that are concerning to you, this is an excellent time to go to the doctor's to ask for a hearing check. Although hearing loss and damage can feature a wide scope of problems, some of the most common symptoms that you should be watching out for include:
- When your hearing sounds as though external sounds are being muffled
- Psychological problems that stem from your hearing loss, such as not wanting to engage in conversations or purposefully isolating yourself so that you don't have to deal with the social impact of the symptoms
- Difficulty hearing and understand consonants
- An inability to hear others, especially when you are in the presence of louder background noise
- Asking others to repeat themselves as you were unable to understand what they said
- A notable change in the volume in which you listen to your media
It's important to understand that, while some symptoms of hearing loss are unavoidable and untreatable, some of these symptoms accompany health problems like ear infections or a buildup of earwax within the ear. However, hearing problems can also accompany issues like inner ear damage, ruptured eardrums, exposure to loud noises regularly, illnesses, and certain medications. No matter what may be the underlying problem, make sure to visit your primary care physician as soon as possible so that they can refer you to someone who will be able to treat your problem or alleviate some of the symptoms.
If you have been avoiding seeing a doctor or specialist because you do not have the insurance needed to support you, visit an online health insurance comparison tool like the Health Quote Gurus to find an affordable option for you so that you can afford the appointments as well as any treatment that may be needed.
While hearing loss in any capacity can be concerning, receiving regular hearing checks can help you detect any issues as they develop. If you have not received a hearing test in a long time but want to make sure that your health is on track, use the guide above to develop a helpful checkup schedule and learn more about what symptoms may necessitate a doctor's visit.
