I’m currently a junior in high school, and I would like to do my best to be able to pay as little for my college education as possible. I want to improve my grades to be able to secure more scholarships and potential grants for my education.
What can I do to increase my chances of winning scholarships?
High school is the one time in your life that means the most for your financial future if you plan on going to college. Soaring student loan debt is a major concern, but far too many students are worried about socializing in high school rather than getting the best grades possible.
The good news is that you still have time to bring up your grade point average.
One of the key recommendations from our experts is to hire a tutor. With a tutor, you hire a professional who is able to work with how you learn. There's no one size-fits-all approach to learning, and this is where a tutor will be truly beneficial.
We recommended that one student hire a tutor who specialized in economics tuition in Singapore, and he was able to achieve an A in the class after starting off the year terribly. It's all about the right approach, and it helped that the student was able to work with a top-tier instructor who is considered one of the best JC2 economics tuition tutors available.
Living in an interconnected world allows you to work with some of the best tutors available.
But there is even more that you can do on your own. One recommendation is to talk to your teacher and ask what you can do to bring your grade up. You can ask the teacher what your weak points are, and work towards these key weakness areas.
You'll also want to be active in class. Raise your hand, and don’t be afraid of being wrong. When you’re active in the classroom, it will help you retain information with greater ease. Speaking of information, you’ll also want to study – a lot.
Studying should be at the top of your to-do list every day.
Allow yourself 30 – 60 minutes per day to study. When you study in chunks, you’ll remember information with greater ease.
Take notes during class, and if you can, ask your teacher if you can bring a tape recorder into the classroom. When you’re able to tape a lecture, you’re able to refer to information with greater ease and effectively take the same class multiple times if you didn’t understand a topic the first time.
If your teacher allows, do any extra credit that you can. Show your teacher that you’re putting in a real effort to get a better grade.
Attend every class, and do your best to stay organized. Proper note-taking, study habits and working with a tutor will allow you to get a better grasp on the material to improve your grade. When you take the time to really delve into each class’ subject matter, you’ll see that your grades naturally improve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.