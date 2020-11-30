Shampooing your hair is something that every human being does. It is a major part of our self-care routine. Most people shampoo their hair every other day, but how often should you shampoo your hair if you want it to stay healthy?
The general consensus is that you can make your scalp produce less oil by washing it less frequently. This is because your body tries to keep the right amount of oil on your hair to protect it and make it look better. By washing it every day, your scalp will try to compensate by releasing more oil. So, what would be the best for your hair and scalp?
If you are using Prose Hair products, we recommend doing it two to three times a week. This will depend on several factors, though. Different things work for different people, which is why you need to experiment a bit with this idea. Your hair type matters a lot.
Also, your lifestyle might have an impact too. If you have spent the entire day in the woods or had a good workout session, you want to wash your hair with a little bit of shampoo to kill germs.
All that means is that you may want to wash your hair more or less than twice a week. Or you might want to wash it once with shampoo, then skip it the next time you wash your hair. Here are some estimates of how often you should wash your hair.
Dry Hair
People with dry hair need to choose a shampoo that will not dry out their hair. Even then, washing it too often will do more harm than good. This is why you should wash it two times a week at most with shampoo. If you need to wash your hair because it got dirty or want to clean your body but don't want to wear a shower cap, just skip the shampoo.
If you decide to do a shampoo-free wash, you can still use your hair conditioner. This will do wonders for your hair and it will make it look healthy and shiny without drying it out or damaging it.
Oily Hair
If you have oily hair, you first want to try experimenting with the idea of using shampoo only once or twice a week. Whether this will work will depend on your genes, but it is worth a shot anyway.
If you have already tried this and it didn't work, then you can use shampoo four to five times a week. This will give your scalp time to recover from the frequent cleaning, but it will not dry out your scalp and create even more issues. Remember that the sebum on your hair not that bad after all. It hydrates your hair and makes it look shiny. Doing a conditioner-only wash is also a good idea, but it may not clean your hair the way you want it.
Normal Hair
If you have been blessed with the normal hair type, you can wash your hair whenever you want or feel like you need to. This means around two to three times for most people. Shampooing it twice a week and doing one conditioner-only wash is the way to go for the best results.
If you don't feel like you need to wash it, then don't. Allow the sebum to do its thing to have the best hair.
Conclusion
How often you should shampoo your hair depends on your hair type and lifestyle. In general, you don't want to use too much shampoo because the sebum which your scalp produces is good for your hair at the end of the day. Try to experiment with using shampoo less frequently. Embrace the natural oil and do occasional conditioner-only washes to keep your hair healthy, shiny, and clean.
