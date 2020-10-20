Carrying student loan debt can be stressful. However, even if you are juggling a lot of other debt, do not have a high income or are balancing loan repayments with saving for a home or a family, you can continue paying down your loans and keeping your credit in good shape. You might even be able get rid of the debt more quickly than planned.
Start Early
Student loans may start acquiring interest while you are still in school. If possible, you should start paying off this interest as a student. Usually, this is a fairly small amount monthly. You might also accumulate interest if your loans have been temporarily deferred for some other reason, and if this is the case, you may also want to consider making interest-only payments.
Consider Consolidation
If you borrowed money from several different lenders, you may feel overwhelmed with varying interest rates and term lengths. Consolidating your student loans can condense them into a single payment. Researching consolidation can give you some insight into what your options may be. Consolidating might lengthen your term for repayment, and while this might not save you money in the long run, it could improve your current cash flow situation. It is also possible that consolidation could save you money depending on the student loan consolidation rates.
Generate More Cash
The same old rules apply to any financial goals you are trying to reach on a low budget. Track your spending and look for places to save money. Get a second or higher-paying job to earn extra income. See if you have anything around your house that you could sell for a significant amount of money.
Small Steps
There are a few small things you can do that won't save you a huge amount of money on your loans but that will save a little. Some lenders offer a discount if you set up autopay. You could also look at ways to trick yourself into consistently paying a little more than the minimum. For example, just $5 or $10 extra can add up over time. Making your payment in two halves, one every two weeks, means you make a full month's extra payment each year. These won't save you much on their own, but combined with other strategies, they can chip away at your balance.
Check the Big Picture
You need to meet your minimum monthly obligations, but getting rid of your loans entirely might not be the thing you need to prioritize right now. Managing your money should always be done within the context of your overall financial life. For example, you may have other debts with higher interest rates, such as credit card debt, that you need to focus on. If you have the opportunity for an investment that is likely to reward you at a higher interest rate than the loan, than it might be worthwhile putting money toward that. Furthermore, if you lack any kind of emergency fund, you should build up at least three to six months of savings before seriously tackling debt.
