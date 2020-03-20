According to a recent article by The New York Times, Americans are among the most stressed-out people on the planet. While an estimated 35% of people across the globe experienced high levels of stress on any given day, over 55% of the Americans who were polled admitted to feeling high levels of stress.
Whether the stress is from work, school, or relationship issues, Americans are feeling the tension. And when high levels of stress are felt for extended periods of time, any number of little irritations could be the straw that breaks the camel's back.
If you're looking to ease the stress in your life, it's easiest to start small. Even though your boss is breathing down your neck, knowing that your morning routine is streamlined can offer you a few moments of solace in an otherwise stressful time. Here are some of the top products, gizmos, and gadgets that can help make your life a little easier.
Clip-in Hair Extensions
On top of everything else, the last thing you want to worry about is a bad hair day. It doesn't matter if you're trying to grow your hair out, hate your current style, or just want to try something different: with clip-in hair extensions, you can rest easy knowing that you will look great as soon as you roll out of bed.
Hair extensions are the perfect option for hardworking professionals that don't have the time to get a perfectly styled look. Most human hair extensions already have a natural beauty and bounce that's bound to make your morning routine more streamlined. Since you can wash these hair extensions just like your own hair with regular shampoo, you won't have to make any alterations to your regular routine, either. If you're not a "morning person," a hair extension might be the best way to start off the day on the right foot.
Automate Your Home
If you're still not a morning person with your clip-in hair extensions, do you think you can benefit from an automated cup of coffee?
Smart home devices are all the rage. Homebodies and busy professionals on-the-go all love being able to use artificial intelligence to their advantage. All you need is a smart home hub and you can change the temperature on your thermostat, turn off the lights, and even lock your doors in the event you forget. Automation devices work for almost any aspect of your home, from turning on your coffee maker to improving your home security.
Most of these options are bundled together by a single provider, making it easier than ever to implement home automation devices in your home. If you're tired of double-checking your locks at night, stress less by locking your door via your smart devices.
A Good Set of Skincare Products
When it comes to stress, our skin is usually the first to suffer (followed by our hair, even if you have a full head of hair). Even infrequent bouts of high-stress levels can cause a chemical reaction in the body, many symptoms of which will show on our skin. It's not uncommon for people of all ages to experience breakouts, rashes, and hives as a direct result of high levels of stress.
While treating the cause of your stress is the best recipe, it helps to have a great set of skincare products to back you up. Investing in a pimple removing kit and a daily facial moisturizer with SPF is a good place to start. The pimple removing kit will prevent you from irritating the breakouts you experience as a result of stress while the moisturizer will work hard to even out your skin's oil production and protect it from the sun. Integrating this into your morning routine will help your day flow and relieve tension.
There's no one magic product that will cause your stress to melt away, but these products can certainly help. If you're feeling the deleterious effects of stress, rely on these gadgets and products to help feel more at ease.
