Sometimes, you just want to take more control of your health. Often, this means turning to holistic healing. This can include products like CBD, hemp flower, THC, and various strains of marijuana from cannabis plants. It can also mean connecting with a health professional or physician assistant to determine the best course of treatment for you. If you're interested in holistic medicine, here's what you need to know.
Alternative Products, Alternative Treatments
Many advocates for holistic healing are abuzz with discussions about the benefits of CBD, hemp, and THC. CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is an oil derived from the hemp part of the Sativa cannabis plant. THC, on the other hand, is a cannabinoid that comes from different parts of the marijuana bud or cannabis plant. Every bud can lead to new strains of CBD products and hemp products and each strain has different health benefits.
The same applies to the THC cannabinoid. THC differs from CBD and hemp flower because it does contain psychoactive effects that can make you feel altered. CBD and hemp flower don't contain this compound so they're often described as akin to taking over-the-counter pain medication. As far as flavors go, growers rely on terpenes to provide the aromas and tastes they desire.
While holistic health advocates in the United States are excited about CBD and grams hemp flower in all flavors, it's important to connect with a health professional or medical assistant to determine how to incorporate these products into your lifestyle. A health professional or specialist can even make recommendations to help you select which industrial hemp products are best for you, though don't go in looking for the perfect cure.
If you want to learn more about CBD and hemp flower, it's well worth your time to turn to Plain Jane. As an expert in all things hemp and CBD, they offer a wide variety of CBD hemp flower products and other goods derived from the hemp plant. They offer grams of hemp plants in different flavors and are incredibly well-respected within the industry.
It's important to purchase from outlets with a solid reputation since CBD and hemp flowers aren't currently regulated by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA). Plain Jane is something like your online CBD and hemp assistant so they're a great resource to have on your side.
Start a Conversation
Contrary to popular belief, many members of the health profession are excited about the potential of holistic healing. The health profession, as a whole, even has specialists and dietitians who have dedicated their entire health careers and health education to determining the benefits of holistic healing. Nutritionists and dietitians, in particular, are working to better public health through holistic medical services that are shaking up the healthcare industry.
If you're hesitant about relying on nutritionists, specialists, and other members of the health science profession, it's important to find healthcare professionals that provide the health services you require and offer a certain level of relaxation during consultations. Keep in mind that there aren't many in the medical profession that solely hold an associate degree.
There are many prerequisites for the health care industry. Many go through coursework in a health care degree program that includes a Bachelor's, often a Bachelor of Science, and a graduate degree as well as an internship doing hospital rounds. Some even hold Allied Health Degrees. It's a long and difficult career path and not every specialist will take an interest in the holistic health-related field.
From physical therapy with a holistic chiropractor to a holistic respiratory therapist, there are numerous ways to immerse yourself in the world of holistic healing. There are also plenty of products out there that are a suitable alternative to traditional medicine. All you have to do is look.
