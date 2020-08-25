A money emergency could knock on your door anytime with or without you knowing. It could be for a wedding, personal reasons, or a business. Or you might run out of money in the middle of the month and need a few thousand to get through the rest of the month.
In such cases, most people struggle to arrange loans or borrow money to manage the financial crisis. If you ever come across any financial emergency and need a quick loan, licensed moneylenders would be the best option for you.
Traditional loan methods take a lot of time to process. Besides, banks check your financial status and credit history to calculate your likelihood of returning the money.
If you are a citizen of Singapore, you have a lot of options to borrow quick loans. Licensed moneylenders in Singapore can give you a faster loan with affordable interest rates.
Depending on what type of loan you need, licensed moneylenders offer a loan package suitable to your needs.
Who are Licensed Moneylenders?
Licensed moneylenders are private loan companies with the legal authority to lend money to people who need quick loans. They are registered with Singapore’s government and strictly abide by the rules set by the Ministry of Law. Rest assured that they do not behave like the horrifying loan sharks people hear of. Usually, private companies finance the moneylenders to create loan packages.
How to Apply for a Loan with Licensed Moneylenders?
The process of sending a loan application is quite simple. For example, U credit, licensed money lenders, have an online form on their website, which you can fill. Most of the licensed moneylenders will review your online application within a day.
Based on your needs and loan purpose, licensed moneylenders will check your finances and credit score. Moneylenders go soft on your credit score than a bank. This means, even if your credit score is less than average, there is a high chance of getting a loan from moneylenders.
What Type of Loan Can You Get From Licensed Moneylenders?
Licensed money lenders provide personal loans, business loans, wedding loans, short term quick cash, and more.
Moneylenders in Singapore follow legal terms and conditions on the amount of loan and interest rate. As they have a license to lend money to borrowers, they are bound to lend a specific amount of money based on the loan type.
If you need a large amount of money, a bank might be the better option for you. However, you can prefer licensed moneylenders for quick loans such as a medical emergency, payday loan, or even a vacation loan. When all the necessary documents are submitted, you can get your cash in just a few hours.
There is a chance that the interest rate of licensed moneylenders could vary depending on certain factors. But you get reasonable interest rates and faster loans.
Licensed moneylenders provide quick loans and help you understand what loan amount would be suitable for your requirements.
Once you complete all the procedures and paperwork at the moneylender’s office, you immediately get your loan amount.
Benefits of Choosing Licensed Moneylenders to Get a Loan.
There are several benefits to prefer licensed moneylenders to get a loan.
- You can get a loan within a day: Licensed moneylenders review and process your loan application quickly. In some cases, you might get loan money in less than an hour after reaching their office.
- Affordable interest rates: Licensed moneylenders have very affordable interest rates. U Credit offers one of the most attractive interest rates in Singapore.
- Hassle-free loan application: If you are someone who hates the monotonous traditional route for borrowing, it may be time to look at the best-licensed moneylenders. Remember that licensed moneylenders like U Credit have less red tape. They have a smooth process of document verification.
- Moneylenders are your trustworthy friends: You can borrow money from licensed moneylenders as you borrow from your friends. If you need quick cash, moneylenders can lend it to you as quickly as your friends would. You can trust them.
