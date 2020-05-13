A large organisation like a school or a university can really be powered by its digital infrastructure. The right service desk software will ensure that everything is kept connected together and healthy. Let’s take a look at why you should invest in one for such an organisation.
Online Work
A lot of learning is done online nowadays. Even if the university or school does not offer online classes explicitly, much of the coordination is done online. Many learning institutions have some sort of online portal that students can use. This might be for distributing homework or turning in assignments, or it might be as simple as a forum where they can talk with their peers.
A service help desk might be key for helping if a student can’t access the portal. They will be able to manage their own accounts using this help desk. If the need arises, they will be able to use it to sort out any issues they may be having, without having to contact their teachers or someone else who might have little idea about what is actually needed for a solution.
Support for Infrastructure
Though potentially thousands of people might use a school or university’s system, you will often find that the IT department of institutions like these are very small. You need to make sure that they have all the support they could need as they could be faced with hundreds of requests every day for help.
Even a free service desk software could help to massively relieve some of the pressure they feel as they work. Take the time to find the right software to help them out, and most people approaching them will not even notice the program when they jump on to register a ticket.
Organisation
Since most learning institutions are quite big, the need for good organisation becomes paramount. Having one technician attempt to organise tickets by importance can be too overwhelming as there are simply too many and more coming in with every new day.
A service desk software can help to automatically assign tickets and reorganise the priority list so the school’s technicians can focus on the most important jobs first every time. The software may even have a small automated process built into it. This will help students do some basic tests that could either uncover more about the issue or potentially even solve it if it is fairly minor or common.
As can be seen, a service desk software can be incredibly useful for schools and universities alike. Many institutions are now beginning to provide students with devices to aid their learning. While this is a great move, it is also incredibly important that we are able to back up these students through infrastructure and digital support too. If you are in charge of a department, it might be time for you to look into an upgrade to your current IT systems. Even with a tight budget, there may be something you can potentially look into.
