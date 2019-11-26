College is an exciting time when you can try different things and work towards your future. As you near the end of your last semester, you might be eager to start your career and move on, but there are a few things you should do before graduation. Here are five things you need to accomplish before you leave school behind.
Enroll in Health Insurance
Ideally, you should already have done this when you enrolled in college, but if you waited to enroll in health insurance, don’t wait any longer. You might think you’ll get a job right out of college and they’ll supply you with health insurance. Unfortunately, a quarter of employers don’t offer healthcare coverage, which means even if you do find a job right away you still might have to hunt for insurance. It’s also likely that you’ll have to spend some time searching for a job or working at a coffee shop before you land that dream job, and you’ll need insurance during that time. You can enroll in one of the excellent temporary health insurance plans to keep you covered after graduation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
See a Show
In college, your goal is to learn everything you can and grow. What better way to grow than to see a show? Theater helps us better understand ourselves and the world around us. Try seeing a show like Dear Evan Hansen and not feeling touched by Evan’s story. Theater helps us learn empathy and gives us a place to connect with others. Plus, you don’t need to spend a fortune on theatre tickets, so you don’t need to shell out your savings to catch a show. If you have access to Broadway in New York City or the West End in London, see a professional show at a student rate before you leave school.
Photo Credit: Monica Silvestre from Pexels
Volunteer
After you graduate school, life will get crazy and you might find that you don’t have the time to volunteer, or think you don’t have the time. About a quarter of the population volunteers and being one of those people is a great way to give back to your school community as you leave it. If you’re studying to become a teacher, offer to help kids at your local school study for their final exams. You could also assist in a homeless shelter or food pantry. Giving back to your community is an amazing way to end your time in college and remind you that there’s always time to give back.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Network
Right now, you’re surrounded by professors and other students who are in your field. Take advantage of this by networking as much as possible. Use your last year in school to meet every other person in your department and exchange contact information. Talk with your professors and see if they have any advice as you enter the industry. The connections you make now can make a huge difference, and many colleges keep in touch with alumni and inform them of job openings in the field. Stay in touch with your college’s career center and use the resources available to you to help you enter your professional field.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Travel
The perfect time to travel is while you’re in college. You can use your built-in vacations to take a trip, or you can even study abroad. Taking classes in another country can provide you with amazing life experiences. You can experience a new culture and make valuable connections. You might never have the chance again to study abroad, so take advantage of it while you can.
Photo Credit: Porapak Apichodilok from Pexels
Before you graduate college, make sure you’re getting the most out of your experience, as well as setting yourself up for success. If you do even three out of these five things, you’ll be on your way to greatness.
