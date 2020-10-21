Out of 78 tarot cards, 56 are minor arcana cards, that represent your daily life, struggles, thoughts, wins, and insight about what happens in your regular life. Don’t go by the name - even though they’re called ‘minor’ arcana cards, they unravel the deep-rooted past, how it shaped you, as well as give advice to mold yourself into a better you for tomorrow. These 56 cards are further divided into 4 suits that play a major role in tarot readings - Suit Of Cups, Suit Of Wands, Suit Of Swords, Suit Of Pentacles.
The power of tarot cards is limitless. The beautiful healing that the cards provide might be in miraculous ways and at times, beyond one’s imagination. When you’re looking for an in-person reading, you, unfortunately, have to restrict yourself to the location, where an experienced reader might not be available. But when it comes to online tarot readings, you have thousands of reviews to pin your hopes on so you know you aren’t wasting your resources and are only in the hands of the best. If you need recommendations, Observer.com has a list of the best tarot sites.
When you know that you’re being pulled to get a tarot reading, know that you’re on the right path and are being blessed. Here are 3 ways tarot cards can heal you -
Help Understand Yourself Better
To improve your quality of life or become your better self, you need to be fully aware of yourself. This includes your strengths, weaknesses, triggers, and traits. You need to be aware of your traumas, how they influenced your subconscious, and how they shaped you to be the person you are today. Tarot readings help you discover your true self, your past, and your inner self. They help you understand your footprints on the path, as well as give you an idea about what the future holds. It helps you plan, change, understand, and implement better things to help mold your life for the better.
Take Care Of Your Mental Health
Mental health wounds can be quite traumatic and during the times of emotional despair, everything may seem to go downhill, like there isn’t any bigger picture to look at. This is an extremely delicate time as it might induce a state of fear or give up. Tarot cards can speak the language of love, point you in the right direction and be the shoulder you need while guiding you with what you require to change in your situation. Tarot cards become the ray of hope as well as the light that shows you the brighter side of life.
Clarity On A Situation
We often find ourselves in situations where there’s nothing but confusion. When stuck in a dilemma, tarot cards provide the clarity you need, they reveal the entire situation by going in-depth till the root. When you are in a position where you find it difficult to observe the situation by disconnecting yourself from the situation, tarot comes to the rescue and lays before you an unbiased, true version of the event. It tells you the backstory as well as strategize an action plan to fix the situation.
Discover the true powers of tarot cards that lie beyond giving you answers and heal yourself along the way.
