Dylan Lamb spent a good deal of his childhood losing.

With two older brothers it’s hard to blame him, especially when one of them is a future MLB all-star who doesn’t see the merit in taking it easy on his eight-year younger sibling.

“When I would play against my brothers when I was younger, when they would beat down on me because they’re so much bigger,” Lamb said. “It kind of made things better for me because I knew how to come back from failure.”