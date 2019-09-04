I work for a small startup, and my boss said that we’re all going to be using a VPN from now on for all of our laptops. We're a small tech company with a unique product that is about to hit market, and I didn’t want to be the only one in the group not to know what a VPN’s benefits were.
Why would my boss want to use a VPN?
A lot of companies are starting to require that all employees use a Windows VPN when using their mobile devices and laptops. Your small startup cannot risk any important intellectual property from being unearthed, and the last thing that you want as a startup is any concerns with security.
VPNs are able to improve your business’ security, and since your employer mentioned a laptop specifically, he or she is likely enforcing the new policy for when you’re using public Wi-Fi. A lot of employees will bring their laptops home or to Starbucks to work, and when connected to Public WiFi, this opens the doors for hackers to steal your data.
Connecting to a VPN will encrypt your data and also mask your actual location, making it more difficult for hackers to steal your data. The last thing a startup needs is for session or cookie data to be stolen thereby allowing a hacker to log into sensitive files or protected networks.
This is almost definitely the reason your employer is asking everyone to use a VPN.
But there are other benefits to using a VPN. If you need to access geo-restricted content, you may be able to log into a VPN node that is international or a country where access to the content is available.
Censorship is another key reason for using a VPN. Governments can impose censorship on their citizens, and this means that you may not be able to access your favorite sites abroad. If you were told to go to China for business meetings, it’s possible that a VPN would allow you to access YouTube and other sites which have been censored.
There are also many VOIP services that have been banned in the Middle East, such as Skype and WhatsApp, which can only be accessed when using a VPN. The key to using a VPN in these countries is to sign up for the service before you travel. A lot of the services that you’ll try to access will be blocked, including many of the top VPN providers.
You can also set up your phone to use a VPN, and this will be dependent on the VPN provider that you’re planning to use. When you can connect your phone, it adds just another layer of security to your data and prevents against hackers hijacking your accounts.
And finally, your boss may know that airlines and travel sites will offer lower prices based on location. When you log into a site from a node from a country that has a lower cost of living, you can often book flights for cheaper than if you’re in the United States.
