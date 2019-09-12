My father owns a small trucking company that has started to grow in the last two years. We've more than doubled our employees during this time, but my father is falling behind in the management department.
I want to step in and be able to help him continue to grow his business and better manage his fleet.
How are trucking companies managing their fleets as they grow from a small- to medium-sized business?
Managing a fleet is complex at first, but with the right technology and tools in place, you’ll be able to manage a fleet more efficiently. The initial legwork will not be easy, but it will be worth the effort. The ELD mandate is one rule that makes it easier to improve reporting and meet paperless compliance.
I am sure your father is already meeting the mandate’s requirements, but if he is not and had AOBRD prior to December 2017, he will need to make sure that the entire fleet is compliant by December 2019.
GPS trackers are very important for fleet management, too. These trackers are often installed in older trucks that do not have built-in telematics. Newer trucks have built-in telematics which allows for instant truck management with an online account.
Hino, Mack and Volvo have all started to install telematics, or the hardware needed to track a fleet, so that the owner can go online, register the account and track the entire fleet instantly. Since you’re likely to have a mix of older and newer trucks, GoSafe trackers on gpswox.com can help.
These trackers can be used on trucks or trailers, and the most advanced models can even tell when the doors to the trailer are open.
GoSafe allows for strict management to be able to track trucks and assets.
When you know where vehicles and assets are located, it’s a lot easier to manage a fleet. You'll also be able to see where truckers may be wasting time on a route and further optimize routes to save your business time and money.
Geofence alerts can also be used to send out alerts when a truck has left a perimeter. These alerts can also be setup to automatically tag a job as completed when the truck leaves a certain area.
Truck-specific routing solutions should also be deployed. These solutions will go above and beyond a traditional navigation system or Google maps. They will be able to help drivers avoid roads with weight limits and low bridges. Drivers will also have an easier time complying with HAZMAT restrictions.
Road updates and custom messages can also be sent with the right system to alert a driver of any potential issues that they may face. The correct approach to managing driver routes will be able to save on potential fines and violations while also keeping trucks in better condition with lower mileage.
When your fleet grows, you may also want to look into private yard mapping, which will offer directions on private roads and shipping centers that most navigation systems are not able to accommodate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.