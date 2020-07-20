The 2019-2020 school year saw a lot of changes in the learning environment. Parents suddenly had to be in charge of their children's education. For many, this was a huge challenge. Not only did they have to shift priorities and learn more balance, but they were faced with the stress of becoming full-time teachers while still juggling the responsibilities they already had.
The upcoming school year could look a lot different and all will eventually go back to normal. But, one thing's for sure— there will be thousands of students who feel they are behind on their academics. They will struggle to keep up. For many of these parents and students, the answer is pretty clear: You could greatly benefit from the help of a tutor. Finding someone who understands what your child needs to learn and how to help them retain it will be invaluable for your child's success.
The truth is a tutor is almost always a good idea. Studies prove time and time again that student grades are higher and they're more engaged when tutoring is integrated into their study routine. COVID-19 may have changed the world's reality for a while, but many students struggle through school their whole lives no matter what the situation. And the following red flags are strong indicators that hiring a tutor would be the right thing for you to do.
Your child's grades are dropping
If you see a steady decline in grades in a particular subject, it's a big red flag that your child needs some extra help. The most common subject to see this in is math. And if a student falls behind in, say, middle school math, they will have a very hard time keeping up later in subjects like algebra and calculus.
At a time when we should all be social distancing, it's good to know that you can hire a math tutor online to help your child keep up or catch up with what's going on in class. This will help ensure that your child doesn't fall further behind and that they're able to grasp the difficult concepts that are the foundation for all their future classes. Also, online services like HelloThinkster are creating innovative tutoring practices that will help your student succeed in the long run.
You can no longer help with your child's homework
Most parents have been out of school long enough to feel like your child is learning math skills that seem like foreign concepts. It's nothing to be ashamed of, but it is important to know when to throw in the towel. If you're struggling to understand it, imagine how your child must feel. Instead of engaging in a battle over homework that can cause a strain in your relationship, consider bringing in outside help.
A tutor will usually be much more patient than a parent. They're used to finding the gaps in a child's subject knowledge and presenting the subject matter in a way they'll understand.
Your child has lost interest in school
It's not uncommon for a child to lose interest in school, but if their interest has seemed to lag lately, it could be a sign they're not catching on to certain subjects. Even for adults, it's difficult to be interested in something you don't understand. The key is to talk to your child and see if you can find out why they have a sudden lack of interest. If they do feel they just aren't grasping the concepts in a certain subject, hiring a private tutor could be the solution you need. Tutors can provide students with the tools and confidence they need in order to catch up with their class. And that might be just the boost they need to once again become interested and invested in their education.
