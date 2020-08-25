I am a college student who just got elected treasurer of my club. While I am excited to take on the challenge, I also know that our club needs funding in order to pursue our events. I was wondering, what can I do to secure donations for my club? We would like to host a few events this semester and possibly take a trip to a relevant cultural heritage site.
Getting elected officer at a university club is a great way to build a resume; however, this also comes with a tremendous amount of responsibility. As a club treasurer, students can learn valuable budgeting skills but they also need to have enough money to fund the club's activities. There are a few ways that college clubs can find funding for their various activities.
First, clubs need to have a strong social media campaign. The internet is a powerful tool and this can be used to collect funds from others who might be willing to donate. With so many parents on social media, plenty of individuals and families are going to feel sympathy for college students who are looking to raise money for their club. They would be more likely to donate; however, it is important to have a versatile donation form that is easy for them to follow.
Next, it is also a good idea to have a bake sale. See if anyone in the club would be willing to bake some cookies, brownies, or even some culturally-relevant goods. Then, the club can have a big sale somewhere, such as the quad, and sell their goods to raise money. When it comes to college, there is nothing like some homemade food to get people to open their wallets. Everyone gets tired of the cafeteria after a while.
Finally, another great way to raise money for a club is to endure a bit of self-humiliation. Think about having a dunk tank, a talent show, or something similar where people can buy tickets and watch some of the club members sit in a dunk tank or participate in a talent show. This is another reliable way to get college kids to show up.
These are just a few of the ways that college students can raise money for a club. By getting creative with the internet and on-campus events, it is possible to fund a club for the entire semester.
