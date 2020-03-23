You want beautiful, high-quality shoes that work for you by looking great and professional while making it easy for you to move and remaining comfortable throughout the day. If you are looking for the best work shoes for women and wondering which types of shoes you should try out, here are some things to consider.
What’s Wrong With Heels?
When many people think of work shoes for women, they think of high heels. It's hard to argue that high heels don't look good, but are they really a good choice for working women? High heels are neither comfortable nor easy to move around in. They may even have the unwanted effect of drawing more attention from men than is desired in the workplace or causing men to think of women as being more attractive than they are competent. Look past heels to some other beautiful, quality, and comfortable options.
Oxfords
Oxfords have a reputation for being professional, comfortable, but perhaps a bit masculine. However, the assumption that Oxfords are masculine-looking is outdated and no longer accurate.
You can find both traditional wingtip Oxfords and more modern Oxfords with a heel that are extremely feminine and very attractive. Oxfords with a heel can give you the added height and attractive posture of heels while being much easier to walk in and significantly more comfortable and better for your feet. Details worked into glossy Italian leather make shoes feminine, attractive, and perfect for the workplace.
Wingtip Oxfords generally offer a very slight heel and excellent arch support in a stylish design which will look great and keep your feet comfortable at work all day long.
Boots
Combat boots may not be what most people think of when looking for work shoes for women, but in fact a professional, beautifully made combat boot can be the perfect accessory for your workwear. Combat boots have a high ankle which is ideal for women who tend to have loose ankles and may risk twisting or spraining their ankles while running around the workplace.
The ability to lace your boots is a useful feature for women whose feet or ankles tend to swell over the course of the day since you can adjust your boots to fit your feet as needed. Choose boots made of Italian leather that have a high gloss and feminine details to dress them up for work.
Sneakers
Is it really okay to wear sneakers to work? In many workplaces, the expectations for work shoes for women are changing. Sneakers may be acceptable in your place of work, especially if you are expected to be on your feet and on the move throughout much of the day. While sneakers are still inappropriate for some very professional workplaces, many women find that sneakers are a great fit for their workday.
Sneakers have the clear advantage of being lighter and having a better grip than many other types of shoes. It is best to choose simple sneakers with black and white colors in a few details in order to keep them professional and make sure no one thinks that you accidentally wore your workout shoes to your job.
Choose Quality, No Matter Your Style
Whatever kind of shoe you decide on, when it comes towork shoes for women, quality is essential. You want handmade shoes that do not have places that rub or fray due to factory construction.
You also want your shoes to be a good investment for your money which can last a lifetime, so pick shoes that can be re-soled and are made of high-quality Italian leather that can be polished so that your shoes will always look great.
