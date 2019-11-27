Some students prefer to live on campus. Others like to find a place that’s within easy walking distance. If the latter appears to you, looking for space that an innovative homeowner created for single living is a good idea. Assuming the right combination of basement ideas was used to transform the space, it could be your home all the way to graduation. Here are some of the features that would make that basement apartment your ideal living space.
A Private Entrance
Having your own entrance is a big plus. This feature allows you to come and go without disturbing the homeowners. It also provides you with a slightly higher sense of being independent.
Given that you may have to get up for an early class or come home late after cramming for an upcoming exam, you’ll feel less self-conscious about making your way to the private entrance, unlocking the door, locking it behind you, and walking down the steps into your rented space. Compare that to using a front door, stumbling through to find the basement door, and possibly waking someone who would rather remain asleep.
Some Natural Light To Go With The Ambient Light
When you check out basement finishing companies you will notice how they incorporate and maybe even enhance the natural light coming into the basement. You’ll find that even if the windows are small, having natural light helps to make yours space feel more expansive and inviting. When it’s paired with the right options for overhead and other types of lighting, it’s easy to ensure the space feels nice any time of the day or night.
Your Own Bathroom
A basement unit with a private bath is a must. Even if you like the homeowner’s family, trudging up and down a flight of steps to take a shower or use the facilities is not a great arrangement. Even an efficiency bathroom with a lavatory, shower stall, and toilet will work just fine for the next few years.
A Kitchenette Would Be Nice Too
While you don’t plan on doing a lot of cooking, it’s nice to have a place to keep food and drink on hand at all times. It’s easy to fix something to drink while you study or warm something in a microwave oven when you don’t feel like going out. A small kitchenette that’s tucked away in one corner of the basement will really be all that you need.
Keep in mind that while you have a list of features you want in an off-campus basement apartment, the one you select must comply with the school’s standards. Always find out if the property owner has properly registered with the school and that the apartment has been approved. Doing so will help you avoid a number of potential issues while also ensuring that you can always file a report with the college housing authorities if things don’t turn out to be as they were first presented. With a little luck, no issues will arise and you’ll be able to hang on to your rented space until that degree is finally yours.
