It is important for everyone to make sure they know their rights whenever they get pulled over. Sadly, driving while intoxicated continues to remain a common issue that people face. Without a doubt, nobody should ever drink and drive, as alcohol can significantly impair someone's ability to safely operate a motor vehicle. If someone does get pulled over under suspicions of driving while impaired, it is important for everyone to know how to defend themselves against DWI charges. That is where the experience of a DWI Defense Lawyer can become invaluable.
First, everyone needs to know what it means to drive while intoxicated. In the United States, this means a blood alcohol limit of 0.08 percent of higher. Any alcohol concentration that meets this limit, or higher, is considered driving while intoxicated and may lead to an arrest for drunk driving. A conviction for drunk driving can make it hard for someone to retain their driver's license, hold down a job, and might even lead to jail time. For this reason, everyone needs to know the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) above which it is unsafe to drive.
Next, individuals need to make sure they know some of the common reasons why people are falsely accused and convicted of driving while intoxicated. In many cases, the machines used to test someone's BAC have not been properly maintained or calibrated. This can lead to falsely elevated readings. For example, the breathalyzer machines that many law enforcement officers used are not maintained in a proper manner. This means that the numbers they provide are often inaccurate. The same can be said of the machines that are used by hospitals once people arrive at the office of a doctor. Failure to maintain these machines means that the readings are unreliable.
Finally, the officers often use something called field sobriety tests to examine whether or not someone is actually impaired at the scene. In many cases, the results of these tests are subjective and unreliable. This is an unfair way to test whether or not someone has a BAC that is over the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle. In some cases, charges stemming from the results of these tests can be thrown out, leading to the charges being dismissed.
Whenever someone has been pulled over under the suspicion of driving while impaired, it is important for everyone to know their rights. There are ways that people can defend themselves against these charges, preserving their license and their livelihood. When it doubt, it is critical to depend on the services of a trained attorney who is familiar with these defense strategies and can help someone defend their rights.
