Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) is a mental disorder whereby the patient does not feel at one with themselves, has a hard time controlling their emotions and impulses, and finds it difficult to interact with other people. People with BPD get angry very easily, take offense quickly, and generally have a harder time interacting with people.
Symptoms and Causes of BPD
The causes of Borderline Personality Disorder are still unknown. It is believed that this disorder is caused by a combination of genes and experiences, and not just one or the other. People who are sensitive or had problems while growing up are thought to be more prone to developing BPD.
Those having Borderline Personality Disorder may present one or multiple of these signs:
- Fear of being left alone: This might cause them to behave unnaturally clingily that might discomfort others.
- Having unstable relationships: People with BPD have intense and volatile love-hate relationships.
- Being unsure about themselves: They don't know what to think of themselves or who they are as a person.
- Behaving riskily in manners that could be harmful: This behavior is also impulsive such as self-harm, binge eating, reckless driving, or drug abuse.
Other symptoms:
- Repetitive self-harm and feeling of emptiness
- Intense anger that is uncontrollable and impulsive
- Feeling withdrawn and left out
Challenges for caregivers
Caregivers for people with BPD face challenges, unlike many other caregivers. Dealing with a BPD-affected person can pose the following challenges for caregivers:
- Always having to tiptoe around the patient for fear of triggering them off at unexpected things.
- The patient may see the caregiver as an enemy or consider unhelpful.
- Caregivers have a full-time job, and this may often lead to isolation. As a caregiver, you should make it a priority to have some time to yourself and meet people.
- With a volatile person under your care, you may find life suffocating and stressful. It would help if you learned how to manage your stress so that you and your own mental health is not affected.
- Even if the care recipient's words or feelings seem invalid, you have to try to validate them so that they don't feel left out or picked on.
Caregiver support
The best way to help yourself as a caregiver for someone with BPD is to find a support group. People undergoing the same situation as you may be able to help you through their own experiences and lend you a virtual shoulder to lean on in this challenging role.
If you ever feel the need to talk to someone during your caregiving journey, you may use ExtendaTouch to meet people who care and are available to provide you with emotional support. ExtendaTouch has a borderline community dedicated to supporting caregivers online.
You can use the borderline helpline to connect with other family caregivers for people with BPD. You may even find people with more experience and knowledge on the support group. They can guide you and share their experience with you. The borderline community members can boost your morale, help reduce your stress and anxiety, and give you helpful advice to cope with the caregiving challenges.
