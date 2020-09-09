The global COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of people everywhere. Few have been untouched by the ripple effects that spread through businesses, families, and infrastructures, changing life forever. No company can return to full capacity without preparing the workplace to meet the safety guidelines, and setting up your workspace anew can be challenging. Here are tips to help any employer in providing a safe and productive work environment.

1. Get informed about government guidelines.

Governments at all levels have developed workplace rules for employers to follow and suggested guidelines to help them function and ensure their employees' rights and safety are protected. Make sure you're fully informed and up to date on these, as they shift with the various stages the pandemic is at in your geographical location. Some, such as those relating food service, are industry-specific. For instance, an employee operating a grain elevator will have to follow different guidelines than those followed by an associate in a law firm.

In the United States, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) is in place to ensure safe and healthy working conditions for working people by setting and enforcing standards. OSHA's web site is a need-to-tap-into resource for businesses on dealing with COVID-19. Not only will this prepare you for the future, but it will reassure your employees that you care about their safety. A worker taking heavy packages off an elevator conveyor needs to believe their employer is following all the applicable rules and safety measures. Plus, they should know that their conveyor or bucket elevator is working properly and safe to work with. Sourcing your conveyors from professionals like Ryson ensures that you are working with OSHA approved engineering.

Perform a risk assessment.

Once you understand all the rules and regulations, you need to look at how good a job your company is doing at complying with them. Because the coronavirus is relatively easily spread by an infected person you need to go beyond that and look at the measures now in place to prevent infections among employees.

Business owners and managers should ask what work activity or situation could cause the transmission of the virus. Then they must pinpoint who could be at risk and how likely transmission is to occur in the business. If it is not possible for people to work remotely, measures must be put into place to protect on-site workers and customers

Have a mask policy.

To flatten the curve, all businesses should consider asking employees to wear face masks all the time while in the workplace. Masks have become one of the most visible and effective means to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but also one of the most controversial. There are always going to be those who think any government requirement on what they wear is going to be an infringement on their personal liberties.

The Nxtstop provides face masks made of bamboo or ion in a variety of styles and colors. Their "small, foldable and wrinkle-resistant" antimicrobial travel mask can be used anywhere to keep you fashionable and safe. Their masks are user-friendly with adjustable straps and high quality materials that your employees will feel great about wearing for long shifts. No matter what industry you're in, the health and wellness of your customers and employees during this time will rely on wearing masks consistently. Maks prevent the spread of pathogens through coughs and sneezes, allowing us to live our lives despite the existence of the novel coronavirus.

Provide hand sanitizer.

If yours is a business in which members of the public are walking through the front door, hand sanitizer stations are a must. Place bottles of sanitizer on a table at an entrance so they are visible along with a sign telling people to use them. It is also a good idea to have paper towels or Handi Wipes nearby as some people will inevitably put too much on their hands and need to wipe some of it off.

The US Food and Drug Administration warns about hand sanitizers containing .methanol, or wood alcohol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested. Make sure to buy safe hand sanitizers made from quality ingredients you can feel good about.

Reorganize workspaces.

For the time being, work stations should be spaced at least one and a half meters apart. If that is not possible, physical barriers should be installed. Companies should determine how many clients and employees can be inside at any time, keeping safe distancing measures in mind.

There is much for businesses to do in getting the workplace back to as close to normal as possible while ensuring people are and do feel safe. Following public health guidelines, doing a risk assessment, adopting policies on masking, making use of hand sanitizes, and distancing will help your workplace thrive during this uncertain time.