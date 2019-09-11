I’ve always considered myself a crafty person. I’ve always enjoyed the process of creating things, and I’ve dabbled in just about every area of crafting you can think of. A lot of my friends comment on how I should be selling the things that I make. But I’m really not sure where to start or what to sell. What are some things that I can craft and sell?
Today’s consumers have a newfound appreciation for artisans and the unique products they create. Everyone wants something that no one else has, and that’s exactly what these artists offer. But knowing what to craft and sell or how to get started can be a challenge.
Jewelry is one of the most popular crafts that people create and sell online. It's also one of the easiest to get started with because you don’t necessarily need a lot of expensive materials or equipment. Woven and beaded jewelry items are inexpensive to make, and they have a lower price point for customers. The jewelry market is saturated, so you’ll need to find a way to stand out in the crowd.
You can also make beads or gemstones for jewelry. There’s a huge market for jewelry-making supplies.
If jewelry isn’t your cup of tea, bath bombs, soaps and similar beauty products are also great options. There are plenty of free recipes that you can follow online. What’s great about bath bombs and soaps is that you can experiment with different scents and ingredients, which will also serve as unique selling points for your products.
You can also expand into shampoos and conditioners, or body lotions. These products also allow you to experiment with different ingredients and scents that buyers will love.
Floral crafts, candles and upcycled items are also popular and loved by most consumers. Virtually any craft can be sold if it’s created skillfully and professionally. It takes time to build skill and experience, so you may want to choose something that you already have experience with. This way, you have a head start on improving your skills.
It’s essential to find a craft that you love and that inspires you. Don’t focus on the potential profit right now. Do what you love, and the money will follow. The most important thing is to hone your skill and progress.
The key important thing, if you want to succeed, is to find one type of craft that you love and stick with it. Rather than offering a hodge-podge of different craft items, choose just one type of craft and master it.
Before you quit your day job, you may want to build your business up over time. Start out small, and sell only your best items. See what works and what doesn’t work. This way, there is no pressure to create and sell items as quickly as possible.
Building up a following and customer base will take time, but if you truly love what you’re creating and you’re passionate about your craft, buyers will be attracted to your work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.