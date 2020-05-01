So you didn’t land your dream job.
Maybe you made it all the way until the last interview. Maybe all you did was send your resume. Regardless, dealing with job rejection is not easy.
Just like any rejection, it will most likely take a toll on you. Don’t let it determine your self-worth.
Instead, utilize Kubler-Ross’s five stages of grief as a framework to move forward with your job search.
Denial: When you first get notified, you may be surprised and shocked that you didn’t get the job. There are two tools to get through this phase:
Adjust your expectations. Most people don’t get the first job they apply for. Learn to expect rejection in your job search. It is part of the process.
Always leave room for plan b. Having backup plans gives more wiggle room in the job search and helps in not getting attached to a single position. Maybe it isn’t realistic to land a paid job at Amazon your freshman year. Instead, try to look for an unpaid internship at a startup company.
Anger: You may feel enraged because you feel that you are qualified for a position and that the people hiring made a mistake. Remember that you aren’t the only person applying and that some people may be years of experience ahead of you. There are two tips to combat this stage:
Don't take it personally. The hiring team is evaluating statistical experience on a resume, not your character. Recognize that job searches are competitive and that one day you will get a job and other people will be let down.
Stay optimistic. Focus on your strengths as a potential candidate rather than your flaws. Remember that sometimes employers may even reject candidates for being overqualified.
Bargaining: At this stage you may face a state of confusion. Instead of emailing the company to ask them to take you back, attempt a different approach:
Follow up. Ask what other qualifications would suit you in future job searches. The people that reject you can give you the best insight in what you should improve in your resume.
Request constructive criticism. If you had an interview with the company, request feedback on your performance. Although not all employers will be so keen to respond, the mature approach to handling rejection opens the door for future opportunities and you will know what to improve when preparing for your next interview.
Depression: By this point you may feel hopeless in your job search. You may find yourself mindlessly applying to jobs and getting no results. Slow things down and try this instead:
Take a step back and reflect. Once you take time to ask old employers what to improve, put those ideas into action. Visit the Career Center for additional interview help. Adjust your resume to highlight your strengths as an applicant. Taking a break, even for a day, can help put things into perspective.
Stay positive. An optimistic outlook on your situation changes the way you perceive your job search. View every rejection as an opportunity to learn more about what can make you a more qualified and ideal candidate.
Visit the counseling center. Job rejection can trigger many emotions that shouldn’t be dealt with alone. The UW Counseling Center provides a multitude of resources to get professional help to deal with your feelings.
Acceptance: Once all emotions are out of the way, accept that there are many different jobs out there. Welcome new experiences, even if they are not what you originally envisioned.
Move on with your search. No matter what, keep searching. Job hunting takes persistence, so don’t give up. New openings become available every day, it's just a matter of taking the time to find the right one.
Gain experience in other forms. It is okay to admit that you do not have the qualifications for a corner office position. Once you acknowledge this, you can spend your energy on trying to work your way up to your dream career. One way to do this is to join RSOs that are related to your interests.
Visit the UW’s Career & Internship Center and utilize the abundance of resources to get you back into your job search. Take advantage of the free virtual workshops and coaching that UW has to offer.
Both the Counseling and Career Centers are offering their services digitally during the pandemic:
Counseling Center: https://www.washington.edu/counseling/
Career & Internship Center: https://careers.uw.edu/
