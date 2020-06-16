The corona virus pandemic has spread its tentacles far and wide. Almost if not all the countries of the world has been affected by this virus which originated in Wuhan, China. Italy is at the receiving end of this virus with thousands dead. The only way for governments around the world to tackle this menace was to administer lockdown procedures. People can get out of their homes only for essential services. Similarly people who have travelled to places which have been affected by the COVID-19 virus have been told to self-quarantine for 14-28 days depending on the country.
We humans always evolve and though staying at home seemed daunting at first, we have made it through so many weeks now. We are resilient and we are waiting for the vaccine breakthrough and once that is accomplished we can all be back at what we were doing before this virus spread. However, there are cases of people being stressed due to lockdown. The doctors advise that a person should stay occupied by doing some task or the other. Given below are a few ways to keep ones wits during this difficult period:
- Clean your room – Cleaning ones room can be therapeutic. People often do not clean their room as much as they need to due to other commitments or more important work. In this lockdown period you can clean your room, rearrange it as you deem fit, set your wardrobe right, remove clothes that you do not need to giveaway and only keep the ones that you like and use. A rule of thumb is to discard any dress that you have not used in the last 3 months. You can change the rule to 6 months but if you haven’t used a dress for 6 months, then you are most probably never going to use it. P.S: Do not give away your winter clothes because it is summer and you haven’t used them once. Give away the seasonal clothes, if it is summer and you haven’t used a summer dress for the past six months, give it away.
- Online casinos – To keep yourself occupied and to make some money in the bargain you can opt for playing at online casinos. Nowadays you can play with crypto currency too and it gives you the added protection of anonymity. You can check the reviews of bitcoin casinos at clovr or similar websites. Be careful when you play online casino games, create a budget and make sure you do go over it every day. Also do not make it a habit.
- Watch movies and web series – There are many wonderful movies and web series which you can watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Most of us are caught up in a lifestyle where we do not get time for entertainment. This is the time to catch up on all the movies and web series that you have wanted to watch but couldn’t.
- Read – This is a great habit to keep ones wits. You can read any genre you like and you will surely learn something or the other. It is a great way to relax too.
Image source: https://pixabay.com/vectors/virus-mask-coronavirus-disease-4999857/
