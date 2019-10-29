I know I want to work in aerospace, but I am unsure whether to go into aerospace engineering or avionics. What are the main differences?
Although these two terms are often used interchangeably, there is a significant difference between the disciplines of aerospace engineering and avionics. Generally, the main difference between the two fields is that of structural versus electronic engineering. An aerospace engineer is typically responsible for the design and appearance of an aircraft. Avionic engineers are responsible for the electronic and computer engineering of the plane.
When viewing a plane, it’s appearance and design was determined by the work of the aerospace engineers. They are responsible for the overall design of the airplane. How the plane functions is the responsibility of the avionics engineer. This includes electronics, wiring, and computer software. Both roles are crucial to ensuring that air travel remain accessible and safe.
As stated, Avionics concerns the basic guts of the place, everything internally that is required for flight. This includes wiring, autopilot systems, all electronics, and any aviation software. Often these systems are redundant to ensure safe flying in the event of one system failure. Avionics Engineers are responsible for designing the software and electronics that are necessary for the safe flight of modern aircrafts.
Modern aircraft are increasingly reliant on computers to fly and manage the autopilot functions. According to the FAA, many controls that were formerly manually controlled are now automatically managed by advanced avionics systems. Effective software development is crucial to maintaining aircraft safety. This software must be meticulously developed and evaluated before the software is implemented.
Avionics engineers design software for these advanced systems, but how is it regulated?
DO-178c, or “Software Considerations in Airborne Systems and Equipment Certification” is a document used to certify aerospace computer software before implementation. D0-178c determines a software level that ranks the hazard threshold should the implemented software fail. DO-178c designates five separate threat levels that indicate how hazardous a particular software failure would be.
Catastrophic indicates that software failure would likely result in deaths and a probable loss of the aircraft. Hazardous indicates severe impairment of the aircraft resulting in a decreased ability to control the aircraft and severe to fatal injuries. The level Major indicates a significant compromise and safety and an increased pressure on the crew. Minor corresponds to a slightly reduces safety and may result in increased work for the crew and passenger discomfort. No Effect indicates that software failure has no impact on safety, crew responsibility, and passenger comfort. All of these levels are indicative of the impact a software failure would have on the safety of the flight.
Each of the five levels has a number of assessments that must show objectively that software at each level is meeting safety requirements with the number of objectives increasing in proportion to the threat level. Some of these objective assessments must be made “with independence” meaning that a separate evaluator, not the creator of the software, must evaluate the safety objectives.
This independent testing is also separated by how rigorous the evaluations in proportion to the Design Assurance Level or DAL. At level E or No Effect, no software testing is required because failure results in no deleterious effect on the airplane’s safety. Level D or Minor requires a review of the high and low level requirements and further testing of the high level requirements. Level C or Major requires the same requirements for level D plus a review of the design and code, testing of low level requirements, verification of data and code coupling, and assurance that each source statement is covered. Level B or Hazardous requires all previous level requirements plus target testing, code decision/condition coverage, and independence of code coverage activities. Finally, level A or Catastrophic all previous objective levels must be met plus proof of code modified condition coverage and prove source to binary correlation.
Avionics differs from aerospace engineering in that the focus is the electronics and software inside the airplane rather than general airplane design. Modern aircraft increasingly depend on computers to ensure safe and managed aviation, and the computer software requires rigorous testing. The complexity of this testing varies depending on the threat level posed by individual software failure. Adherence to document DO-178c will ensure that software remains in compliance and that flight safety is maintained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.