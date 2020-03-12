Contrary to popular belief, the greatest challenge that most small businesses face isn’t a stiff competition but rather limited financial resources. Unlike well-established corporations and larger enterprises, many of these companies usually work with no more than a modest budget. And at times, they need monetary assistance to sustain their operations.
This is where online lenders come into play. Unlike traditional loans from financial institutions like banks or credit unions, they offer quick and convenient financing for business owners in dire financial straits. And to help you decide whether or not these small business loans are the right move for your business, not only will we look into some of the loans offered by online lenders. But also how to choose a financier too.
1. Startup loans
As the name suggests, these types of loans provide financial aid to aspiring business owners who are looking to start a business venture. By giving them the necessary funds, a startup loan can enhance the capital of the entrepreneurs to ensure that they get their business off the ground.
2. Asset-based loans
With asset-based loans, the unpaid invoices of the borrower are used as collateral by the lender. And the value of the aforementioned invoices serves as the amount of credit that is extended to the borrower.
3. Commercial auto loan
This type of loan allows you to secure a vehicle necessary for your business. It is unique in a way that the purchased car also serves as collateral for the desired financing, allowing companies lacking on valuable assets to qualify for the loan.
4. Merchant advance
In a nutshell, a merchant advance is financing allocated to cover the expenses of the business. Apart from the total cost borrowed, payments made to the lender include a set percentage within your transactions with your credit card.
5. SBA loans
Also known as the small business administration, SBA is a type of loan that is guaranteed by the government to provide readily available capital for business-related purposes.
Tips on choosing an online lender
- Make sure you identify the needs of your business. Before you start making any commitments, it’s crucial to identify exactly what your business needs. Are you looking for short-term financing to cover your operational costs or long-term funding for equipment? Asking yourself these types of questions now will allow you to obtain the desired loan from the right financier.
- Explore every avenue and compare all options. Not unlike the acquisition of any products or services, it’s a general rule of thumb to explore every avenue and compare all your options when looking to secure financing from an online lender. It may sound tedious but doing so will allow you to get better rates. And as a result, save more money in the process.
- Reliability can go a long way. While interest rates and terms are undeniable crucial factors to consider, it’s crucial not to forget to ensure that the chosen online lender is as reliable as advertised. From reading reviews to checking what past clients have to say, time taken in leaving no stone unturned can save you from a lot of trouble later on.
It’s easy to see the appeal of securing a loan from an online lender. After all, not only do they offer a higher level of convenience, but the process of obtaining financing services is generally quicker too. And by knowing more about what they have to offer, you’ll be able to make an informed decision that will allow you to get better deals.
Image: https://pixabay.com/photos/calculator-calculation-insurance-1680905/
