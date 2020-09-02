Hello, I have been diagnosed with a hernia. I have been told that it is located in my hip. The doctor told me that I should get it repaired sooner rather than later; however, he also told me that it would probably require surgery. I'm not excited about the idea of undergoing general anesthesia or being intubated. I'm also nervous that this might disrupt my studies. Therefore, I'm wondering if my hernia is dangerous. I'm also wondering if I have to get it repaired right now.
While many people associate hernias with individuals who are overweight and later in age, the reality is that these issues can impact just about anybody. For those who might not know, a hernia is a protrusion of the body's tissues, usually the intestines in the abdomen, that breaks through a muscular wall that is normally supposed to contain them. When this happens, a bulge develops. While some hernias can be quite large and progress quickly, this is not always the case. In other situations, a hernia might progress slowly. It is also not unusual for hernias to go unnoticed by someone for an extended period of time. It sounds like your hernia might have been detected by a doctor at a routine physical.
It is the doctor's job to make sure the hernia does not require surgery. While not all hernias are going to require surgery immediately, most are going to require surgery at some point. There are several reasons why a doctor might recommend that someone get surgery for a hernia sooner rather than later. First, the doctor is concerned because the hernia might not be able to be pushed back in easily. If the hernia cannot be reduced (and if the lump cannot be pushed back in), then there is a risk that the hernia could become strangulated. This means that the organ contents in the hernia are choked and start to starve for oxygen and nutrients. This could cause these tissues to die, which is an emergency.
For this reason, it is always a good idea to listen to what the doctor has to say. The vast majority of hernias are repaired by mesh and if your hernia is located in the hip and you haven't noticed it all that much, then it is probably relatively small. This means that the recovery process should be relatively quick.
When it comes to a hernia, it is always better to heed the advice of doctors and get it repaired as recommended. Otherwise, it could become an emergency.
