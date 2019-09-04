In recent years, Americans didn’t use 705 million vacation days, which is a huge mistake. Beyond the obvious desire to use the time that your company has given you, you should also feel compelled to treat yourself to a little rest and relaxation. When you do use those precious vacation days, you want to make sure you’re having the best time possible. This is your time to chill out and enjoy yourself, so here are three ways to get the most out of your tropical vacation.
Do something adventurous
For some, vacation is a time to relax and leave the world behind. But for others, vacation is when you can live boldly and experience new things. Doing something adventurous on your tropical vacation is a great way to experience the area and get a rush of adrenaline. Parasailing in West Palm Beach is incredibly fun or you and your family or friends. If you’ve never been parasailing, get ready for an amazing ride.
While parasailing, you are harnessed to a large parasail wing that’s towed by a boat. Once you’re in the air, you’re able to enjoy the incredible sights of Florida skies and waters. You can even parasail with multiple people, so if you’re on a vacation with your spouse, you’ll be able to share this experience. You’ll never forget the adventurous activities you did together, so this vacation will be a wonderful memory for years to come.
Experience local culture
This isn’t a staycation, so half the fun of your vacation should be experiencing the local culture. Tropical vacation destinations such as Hawaii have incredible local culture for you to immerse yourself in. Start by attending a Maui luau. If you’re intimidated about attending an event you’re not familiar with, don’t panic. Luaus are the perfect place to start.
You could attend different types of luaus: more party-like ones or more authentic ones. Every luau will typically have entertainment before dinner, which could include a display of local arts, and dinner will be followed by music and dancing. At the party-like luaus, guests will be invited to dance and be a part of the show, while at the authentic luau, you’ll probably be expected just to watch and enjoy. Attending a luau is a great way to learn more about the local culture while also having an amazing time. You’ll be talking about this experience for a long time.
Leave your normal life behind
If you’re a social media user, statistics show that you probably spend more than two hours a day on your social media sites. When you’re on vacation, you shouldn’t be worried about what people at home are doing. Make a promise to yourself and the people in your party to spend less time on your phones while you’re vacationing. If you’re busy scrolling through Facebook or Instagram, you’ll miss the amazing, unique sights around you. You and your friends or family can make a deal to only use your phones for communication and pictures while you’re outside the hotel.
When you come back to your room for the night, take that time to post all your pictures to your social media applications at once. This is a great way to show your friends back home what you’re up to, reflect on the wonderful day you’ve had, and not spend time during that day posting or checking notifications.
Experiencing a tropical vacation can be thrilling and exciting. Take the time this vacation to try new experiences and leave your normal life behind. When you dedicate your vacation time to trying new things, you’ll have amazing stories to tell your friends back home and wonderful memories to cherish forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.