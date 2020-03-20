Who hasn’t had the experience of runny mascara or smudged raccoon eyes? Whether it happens at the end of a long day at work or after dancing at the club, we’ve all caught a peek of ourselves in the mirror and practically scared ourselves to death. Seeing mascara shifted and smeared to every part of your face, except, of course, the two spots it was carefully placed this morning; it’s enough to make us all swear of mascara forever. Luckily, we can because now there are some amazing options out there.
Thankfully, there seems to be a never-ending supply of choices these days; it seems like anything you could possibly want is just a click away. Fantastic eyelashes are no exception. Say good-bye to your mascara tubes. You can finally stop wasting money on what you hope will be that miracle mascara you’ve been searching for. Eyelash extensions are readily available and affordable. What it might end up coming down to is this: Do you want to go through the glue-on process or do you want to wear magnetic lashes. Let’s go over these two products to help you decide.
MAGNETIC LASHES
● An affordable yet elegant way to show off your beautiful eyes.
● No known side effects from either the magnetic lashes or liner
● All ingredients have been deemed safe by the EWG (Environmental Working Group)
● The liner itself comes in two colors, black or brown
● They are reusable up to 30 years
● There are a variety of accessories available to help with the application and removal processes.
● It may take a few practice tries before you get the placement process down perfectly
● You can choose from synthetic lashes, human hair, and mink
GLUE ON LASHES
● You can have them done at a salon or you can do them yourself at home
● They last anywhere from one week to six depending on how well you take care of them.
● It is a multi-step process that requires accessories and can take a lot of time
● They come as individual lashes, strips of lashes or eyelash extensions
● They can cause eye irritation
● They could cause you to lose your existing lashes
How you wear magnetic lashes is by applying the magnetic eyeliner, waiting for it to dry and then attaching the lashes to the magnetic strip. They snap together and stay put for the rest of the day. They can be removed at the end of the day by gently peeling them off and placing them in their assigned case. It’s always a good idea to clean them every night, removing any bits of makeup or sweat to ensure they will last as long as possible.
The glue on lashes can be a bit more complicated. The glue itself can be difficult to control and even messy. In addition, lash glue can certainly be an irritant and people with any type of eye sensitivity can have quite a hard time wearing it. When it comes time to remove them, you do need to be very gentle so as to not remove your own existing lashes. It can be very easy to tear off you’re your own lashes if you’re not careful. Once you remove the lashes, you will need to clean off the excess glue. This will keep your eyes from getting more irritated ensure the lash extensions last as long as possible.
Hopefully, this will help you decide which product will benefit you the most.
As you can see there are certain concerns and potential issues that come with the glue on lashes. Magnetic lashes definitely offer a simpler application process and have fewer side effects, including less chance of losing your own lashes.
