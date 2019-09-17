I just started college and am in my first semester. My classmates are great, I am living in a dorm, but I am noticing that everyone has terrible health habits. People are smoking, no one sleeps and my friends will eat anything that is put in front of their faces.
I would like to avoid the “freshman 15,” and I would also like to try and stay mentally and physically healthy.
Do the experts have any tips on how to stay healthy throughout my college years?
Your concerns are very real, and one study from 2012 validates most of what you’ve said. The study found that 70% of students gain weight in college due to three main causes: lack of exercise, fatty dorm meals and late-night snacking.
While not mentioned, I’m positive that the additional calories from alcohol is not helping.
But our experts claim that you can stay healthy with relative ease as long as you put some effort into it. Since you’re worried about weight gain, I recommend trying to choose foods that are not high in calories.
Stay away from the carbs and try to eat nutrient-rich foods, with vegetables and fruits added into the mix. Set a cut-off time for eating, too. I recommend cutting off all food after 8 pm or 9 pm to avoid late-night snacking.
Watching what you eat will help a lot, but there’s more to staying healthy than just your weight. Exercise will help you keep the weight off, and there’s evidence that exercise will help you:
- Fight depression and anxiety
- Sleep better at night
- Reduce stress levels
- Increase self-esteem
Exercise can also help with memory and retention through a process that’s called neurogenesis. The process of neurogenesis, primarily through cardiovascular conditioning, has been shown to form new brain cells.
Use your college’s gym and go at least three times a week to stay in shape.
Drinking enough water is next on the list. Our experts recommend that every student carry a water bottle around to ensure that they’re drinking their daily eight ounces of water. When you drink adequate amounts of water, it will help boost your metabolism, rid the body of waste and also help stop your body from retaining water.
Water satiates you, and a number of studies have found that a lack of water can lead to an impairment in memory and attention. Even slight dehydration can have an impact on your brain function, so it’s imperative to drink at least 64-ounces of water per day.
Sleep is also going to be vital to your health. You should be sleeping 7 to 8 hours per day, but some people will need to sleep up to ten hours per day. The average college student sleeps 6 to 6.9 hours per day, and while two hours may seem irrelevant, it will have a major impact on your mental awareness and attention in class. Try and sleep more, and also keep studying over time rather than cramming everything into one night.
