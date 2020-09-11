Higher education is one of the biggest luxuries and greatest gifts that any single individual can have, regardless of who they are, where in the world they lived, or what their personal circumstances happened to be. The simple fact is that while every individual around the globe would love to have access to even wanting to pursue higher education, the simple fact is that all too many individuals do not have this luxury. So, it becomes even more important for individuals we do have the luxury of pursuing higher education to be a sample attention to the fact that this is a gift.
Even so it is important to understand that there are going to be some challenges that come hand in hand with pursuing higher education, some of which are more challenging to persevere and overcome than others. Without a doubt, one of the trickiest and most frustrating struggles in higher education is making the decision to pursue higher education and then the guilt that sometimes comes with the knowledge in that you are struggling at some points throughout the experience. Struggle is entirely normal and yet there is a stigma that has been attached to pay abdication struggle that makes it challenging for students to acknowledge it.
Sifting through the noise to find the gems
There are so many pieces of advice that you will be given throughout your higher education career. without a doubt, a lot of this advice is not going to be worth listening to. So, it becomes even more important for individuals who are willing and able to put in the work to take the time to figure out how best to navigate through all the advice to find the gems that are going to give them the most value heading forward into the future and beyond. You can take some time to see through the noise and find the gems, however it is a process that is entirely and without exception worth it.
Focus on your mental health during school
The most important pieces of advice for any higher education students damn around health and wellbeing, believe it or not. While of course the main objective of higher education is academic and intellectual growth, it is important to truly be comfortable in your own health and wellbeing to make certain that you are taking full advantage of the experience that you can get through it in a healthy way. Mental health is one aspect of overall health and wellbeing that is often in a challenging position when an individual is pursuing higher education. Normal parts of the process like researching the best business phone service for a personal project or simply getting through assessment loads can feel challenging, if not near impossible for students who struggle mentally.
This is a strong piece of advice for all students
So, it should come as no surprise that focusing on your mental health during school is the best piece of advice that any individual can give you. This is largely, if not entirely, thanks to the fact that your mental health can and does impact practically every aspect of your life and self you are not taking care of yourself and mentally, you cannot hope to have a strong grasp of life around you in all other aspects.
