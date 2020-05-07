With the coronavirus pandemic showing little sign of letting up, it looks like it’ll be a long time before any normality returns to our lives. People are out of work, classes are cancelled, and the economic future looks dicey. Having a constant stream of free entertainment has never been more important.
With that in mind, here are a load of great ways to keep yourself from going insane in quarantine.
Get Together with Friends
Thanks to the magic of the internet, there really never has been a better time to be on lockdown. With just about everyone you know owning a smartphone or laptop with a webcam, you can stay connected virtually rather than physically.
Most of your acquaintances will be in the same situation as yourself. With just about everyone you ever connected with on social media, you can schedule a chat with almost any contact from your past. As well as staying in touch with your inner circle of friends and family, you could use lockdown to check in with those more distant contacts you don’t get to see that often.
A friendly face can really lift someone’s spirits too. You might be looking for ways to entertain yourself but just a simple chat at a particular low point can have a massive impact on someone. If you’re lost as to who to check in on, think of those people without a big immediate family. They might really appreciate it.
Get Creative
We’ve all got a little bit of creativity in us. It’s a part of being human. Even if you think you haven’t an artistic bone in your body, working your creative muscles is not only entertaining but also therapeutic.
Creativity comes in many forms. Writing, painting, drawing, playing an instrument, and more, all fall under the creativity banner. A pen and paper (or computer or phone) are all you’ll need to get started. You could write a short poem every day or work on a short story over the course of a few weeks. Alternatively, sketch items from your home or let your imagination run wild.
While you’ll probably already have at least a pen or pencil at home, you might be lacking spare paper. Don’t let that discourage you though. At our home, we were feeling creative and had paints but lacked material to use them with. A cut up cereal box provided two ample canvases for an afternoon art session.
If you already play a musical instrument, up your practice routine. If you feel bored doing the same routines, try to play in a different style for a while or write. Those musicians in bands can record new parts and send them to the other members. You could have a lockdown album by the time you can all get together again!
Try to Win a Fortune
Another great way to avoid going stir crazy on your own in isolation is by gambling. Before you skip this section because you thought these tips were all going to be free, hear us out!
Thanks to the sheer proliferation of online casinos catering to the global market today, it’s never been more important for companies to stand out from the crowd. The best way to grab potential players’ attentions is by offering them a juicy promotion.
Online casinos routinely give away entirely risk-free opportunities to win real money. To claim these promotional spins or cash, you don’t need to deposit money. For the casinos, it’s a marketing opportunity. Once a player signs up, they’re significantly more likely to eventually deposit money with a casino.
For the players, it’s a chance to test the games, try out a new company, and ultimately attempt to win some money. Obviously, casinos don’t make it easy to profit from these kinds of promotions. If you were likely to win every time, they’d go out of business pretty quickly.
To avoid paying out, they include various terms and conditions for their promotions. These include requiring a player bet their winnings a certain amount of times prior to withdrawing. Unfortunately, there is no way round this and during the course of wagering, you will probably bust out. If you do, you didn’t lose anything, and you can try your luck at the next casino offering a similar bonus. The more you register to, the greater your chances of eventual success.
Online Quizzes
Since lockdown began, more than a month ago now in many places, loads of enterprising souls have stepped forward with various ideas to keep you entertained. One of the more popular to emerge is the livestream quiz.
Social media quizzes take a few forms but, broadly speaking, they can be classified in one of two groups: the interactive application quiz and the “good faith” livestream. The former is a much better format for a quiz since the opportunity to cheat is greatly reduced. However, these applications usually only support a set number of players. Since some things go viral online, over subscribed quizzes need to rely on good faith and with tens of thousands playing, you’re bound to get someone breaking the rules.
You don’t need to rely on someone else setting up a quiz for you though. You can arrange one with your own friends or family. Everyone contributes 20 questions and puts them to the group on livestream. The person with the highest score at the end wins. Coming up with the questions also helps pass a bit of quarantine time too!
Lockdown Livestreams
As lockdowns around the world keep getting extended further into summer, more and more large gatherings are being cancelled. Amongst the first for the chop are obviously concerts and music festivals. Packing a few hundred or thousand people into the same room or field for a night or weekend really doesn’t feel like a great idea during a pandemic!
Fortunately, many of our favourite artists are putting on quarantine events of their own. Web connectivity issues make it tricky to actually jam over video conferencing programs, prompting band members to go acoustic on webcam for the pleasure of fans.
Those bands fortunate enough to live together are in an especially favourable position right now. We’ve seen the occasional full band shows from the likes of the Dropkick Murphys, Kadaver, and others. Livestreams have also come from just about every corner of the music industry. Other performers unable to go live from where they’re quarantined are doing livestream question and answer sessions or publishing previously unreleased concert footage.
Livestreams typically take place on Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, or other streaming services. You can stay up to date with all your favourite artists’ plans by following them, their record labels, and the festivals they perform at on social media.
