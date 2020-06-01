What a recovering addict needs to do is covered by 5 simple rules. At some point, a person that is recovering from drug addiction can doubt what they should do. A person can also be unsure of whether they are doing the right thing. In that case, it’s crucial to check whether they are following these simple rules. These rules can also indicate a relapse. A person relapses after breaking one of these five rules.
Rule 1: Establish a New Life that Makes Using Addictive Substances Difficult
A person can’t recover from drug addiction by just quitting their use. Recovering from drug addiction requires a person to establish a new life where using addictive substances becomes difficult. If a person doesn’t do this, factors that led to addiction can eventually catch up with them again.
Creating this life doesn’t involve changing everything. However, a person needs to do away with patterns of negative thinking and unhealthy behaviors that could be getting them in trouble. If such behaviors and thinking patterns are not done away with, they will keep getting a person in trouble.
Some people start the recovery process by calling the drug helpline at Vermont. This is a phone number that provides the information that addicts need to seek help and overcome addiction. It is manned by addiction recovery professionals that understand the predicaments of addicts and their loved ones. Calling this line can be the turning point of a recovering addict. However, an addict needs to do more than this to overcome addiction and achieve lifelong sobriety.
For instance, a recovering addict needs to avoid situations that are considered high-risk. They should avoid places, people, and things that prompt them to abuse addictive substances. This requires a recovering addict to avoid bars, drinking friends, and even storing alcohol in their house. Essentially, a recovering addict should list down all their high-risk situations and come up with ways to avoid them.
What’s more, they should avoid negative thinking patterns and self-labeling. For instance, they should avoid assuming that life is hard and can’t be handled without using addictive substances. They should also avoid thinking that fun can only be achieved by using addictive substances.
Some people go into depression while others suffer anxiety and addiction because of their negative thinking. And, thinking that a person can’t recover can make them continue using addictive substances. However, such negative thoughts should be overcome for a person to decide to call an addiction helpline in Vermont.
Rule 2: Seek Help and Create a Recovery Circle
For some people, the recovery process starts with an attempt to do it alone. Essentially, they want to show the world that they are in control. They want to prove people that think they are unhealthy wrong. However, it’s not easy to recover without help and support.
Research has shown that addiction is a socially-isolating illness. The world becomes smaller as a person gives up more aspects of life to create room for addiction. As such, social support is required to recover from addiction. Recovery should entail learning how to reach out to others and seek help.
Therefore, a person should establish a recovery circle. Recovery becomes easier when a person has a stronger support circle. An ideal circle should feature close friends, family members, health professionals, counselors, and self-help recovery groups.
Calling an addiction hotline number in Vermont to seek help is difficult for everyone. That’s why a person should be part of a self-help group. A self-help group makes finding the help that a person needs easy. It provides an understanding and non-judgmental environment for recovering addicts.
Rule 3: Be Honest with the People in the Recovery Circle and Yourself
Addiction involves lying. Addicts lie about using drugs, getting them, hiding the consequences of their actions, and planning their relapse. For an addict, lying is very easy. Unfortunately, addiction makes a person good at telling lies, and they even lie to themselves. As such, many addicts end up not knowing who they even are. Research indicates that most addicts are unaware of their drug dependence problem.
But, addicts do not also like themselves. They can’t face themselves and lying more often leads to a vicious cycle. The more a person lies, the less they like themselves. This makes them try to escape their feelings and this leads to more substance abuse and lying.
Unfortunately, nothing will change if a person doesn’t do something different. That’s why calling a drug help hotline in Vermont can be an important step in the recovery process. But, a person should be honest when taking this step. And, after entering a treatment facility, they should be honest with those in their recovery circle.
Since lying is an aspect of addiction, honesty does not come naturally for addicts. A person has to unlearn their lying skills. They must practice telling others the truth. This won’t be easier but it is achievable.
Rule 4: Practice Self-Care
People use addictive substances to relax, escape reality, and reward themselves. In simple terms, people use alcohol and drugs for self-medication and self-care. But, a recovering addict doesn’t have to be deprived of the chance to escape, relax, and reward themselves. It only means that a person needs to find better ways of doing these things.
Self-care is important for the mental well-being of a person. It can involve adapting healthy sleeping and eating habits. A person can also embrace healthy mind-body relaxation techniques.
Rule 5: Don’t Negotiate Recovery
Recovery is about changing how a person lives. And, this is both rewarding and difficult. Recovery is rewarding because it presents a chance to do things right. It’s an opportunity to find the inner peace that many people crave.
On the other hand, recovery is difficult because it requires a person to change their life. A person has to do away with unhealthy habits and avoid people and places that prompt them to use addictive substances.
Therefore, use this chance without resenting addiction or trying to negotiate recovery. Instead, embrace the recovery process and you will eventually lead a happier, sober life.
The Bottom Line
Addiction recovery is a process with several steps. Following these recovery rules enables a person to avoid relapsing. These rules can also be the guidelines that enable recovering addicts to know whether they are on the right path in their recovery process.
