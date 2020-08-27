Working out has become a very essential routine for us nowadays. With so many workouts to chose from and types of gyms and classes that you can try it’s kinda hard to know where to begin. A good wat to narrow down some options is to ask yourself what is it that you would like from your workout session. Do you want to work out with other people or do you want to go on the treadmill alone and jam out to your favorite playlist? Once you have decided what vibe you are feeling these are some of the best workout routines.
The first thing you want to do is warm-up! This will ensure that all of your muscles are relaxed so you can lower your chances of any injuries. Warming up increases blood flow and oxygen which will help your muscles endure a more intense workout.
Plank: This classic workout needs to be in your routine. It helps tone your body so much! If you ever wonder why you can't get rid of that stubborn muffin top and you have tried every single aerobic. Give planking a try. This exercise works out your shoulders and thighs. Planking involves almost the same muscles as pushups the only thing is that you remain still for a few seconds building strength in your core. The plank also stretches those hamstrings, calves, and knees. You need this type of workout because most cardio machines just don't offer enough resistance while doing them. We recommend using an adjustable bench stand about 1 foot high away from the ground.
Boxing workout: Boxing is a great way to full bone density and muscle mass. If you do a boxing workout it will give you endurance by working your full body at once instead of a few muscles. The key here though is not to overdo it but to control each strike so you can get the full benefits of full-body workout. Some of the best boxing workouts include striking, punches, and kicks. After getting into punching practice, focus on developing speed not power through various drills to improve technique.
Rowing machine: This is one of the best cardio workouts that you can for your body. Rowing machine workouts were used before machines like treadmills became popular due their impact force was much higher than other equipment such as ellipticals. Since rowing helps lift up abdominal muscles, improves cardiovascular efficiency while increasing flexibility. These workouts help you build strength and flexibility. Using a rowing machine can be a little intimidating at first. In order to start rowing make sure you have the right shoe attire, we recommend using tennis shoes. When you get on a rower make sure your arms and legs are stretched out grab the handles and using your legs and arms to push you forward and bringing your arms at chest level. Creating a rowing motion repeat this movement until you have reached your satisfactory heartbeat rate.
Bicycle crunches: Bicycles provide such a great workout that you can enjoy in the comfort of your home; however bicycle crunch can be quite challenging if you are a beginner and don't have as much strength on your core and in your legs. Bicycle crunches primarily use your abdomen, inner and outer thighs. Doing 20 reps of bicycle crunches a day will improve your core strength especially for beginners it's a great way to build endurance and flexibility for other workouts that will require you to already have strength.
Pilates: This all-around great workout helps you define your abs and develops balance throughout your body. Pilate exercises involve bending of limbs without losing stability keeping you stable during long movements requiring coordination between hands and feet. Having physical activity after training may increase growth hormone levels since fitness stimulates the brain.
Trying these exercises will help your body build endurance and flexibility. Your body relies on a lot of these types of workouts so that it can stay healthy and active. So when you go to the gym to try these workouts or you decide to stay at home we hope you have lots of fun.
