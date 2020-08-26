Dry skin can be a burden especially if you have tried every trick in the book and there just seems no way of escaping it. If you are one of the many people that suffer from dry skin we want to let you know that you are not alone. Dry skin affects a lot of people around the world. Dry skin can affect any part of your body including your face, arms, hands legs, or scalp. There are many options over the counter that you can try to help fix this problem but if none of them work we recommend that you talk you to your doctor for any additional remedies.
What causes dry skin? Dry skin can have multiple reasons such as how much sun exposure get you receive on a daily basis or caused by lifestyle choices like smoking usually is also among their major concerns. Diet is also another factor as to why some individuals develop an excessive amount of oil production which results in drying out your skin making it look more wrinkled than normal due to lack of moisture levels.
Dermatitis is the medical term for dry skin. Dermatitis can occur at any time regardless of whether it's hot, humid, or cold. Allergic dermatitis can also occur when your skin has been exposed by allergic components such as cheap metal.
Anyone can be affected by dry skin. There are many factors that can increase your chances of developing dry skin. Such factors include,
● Age: If you are older you are most likely to develop dry skin. As you get older, your pores naturally produce less oil, raising your risk of dry skin.
● Medical history: You’re will most likely experience eczema or allergic contact dermatitis if you have a history of these conditions or these types of allergies run in your family.
● Season: Dry skin is most common during the fall and winter months when humidity levels are considerably low. In the summer, higher levels of humidity help stop your skin from drying out since your skin is able to grab moisture from the air and absorve it.
● Shower habits: Taking frequent baths or showering with very hot water increases your risk of dry skin. You should avoid using too high temperatures while bathing or showering because they could cause dehydration in your skin causing further damage. This includes showers where soap bubbles can cause irritation and redness on the skin.
Dry skin care: There are many remedies that can help with dry skin. Let's explore a few.
Changing your eating habits: Eating foods rich in oils helps keep away excess sebum (oil) produced within our bodies resulting in better hydration throughout all parts of us. These same fats found inside fruits contain essential fatty acids necessary for healthy hair growth so make sure those to eat those fruits and vegetables. Eating too many sugars and starchy food can also result in dry skin as those types of foods tend to take a lot of moisture from your body.
Avoid using very hot water: Hot water can leave your skin very dry. Hot water removes all of the natural oils that your skin creates leaving it extremely dry.
Use a moisturizing soap when you shower: switching to a moisturizing shampoo can help retain moisture in your skin keeping everything smooth without adding anything unnecessary onto its surface preventing dry skin from occurring again.
Moisturize immediately after you shower. Moisturizers don't only act as anti-bacterial agents; they also absorb impurities in the liquid before being absorbed allowing your skin time to adjust back to proper balance once you wash off. If your skin is very dry try getting a moisturizer that is petroleum-based.
Add coconut oil to your routine: Adding a few drops of coconut oil directly on dry skin prior to washing down may reduce the dryness and give toy a more hydrated supple look. Try combining coconut oil to coconut milk which provides a greater amount of hydration. Coconut oil may replenish natural oils lost through sweat therefore helping maintain good hydration on your skin.
Aloe Vera: This succulent is great for many skin issues and should be used frequently if you have very dry skin. Aloe vera has a very thick gooey gel like component that you can put it on your dry skin and helps bring back hydration. Its is also a very good remedy for sunburnt skin.
You want to treat dermatitis as soon as possible, if left untreated dermatitis can get worse. Early treatment will help you to feel better sooner. It will also lower your risk of complications, such as open wounds from scratching and skin infections. If conditions seems to get worse even after all that you have tried contact you doctor ans they will know exactly what your skin needs.
