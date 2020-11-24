Just a few months after you buy a new vehicle, you have to think about whether or not you should invest in the extended car warranty policy or not. This is a very important decision and the truth is that there is no answer that is incorrect or correct. What you have to do is to understand extended warranty basics and you will be able to make a properly informed decision. Make sure that you visit the site of a trusted provider, like olive. You cannot blindly trust absolutely all the sites you find online.
The best information about extended car warranty comes from two sources:
- The websites of insurance providers that have extended car warranty policies.
- The reviews written by car owners that actually signed a contract to get an extended warranty policy from a provider.
Simply put, visit as many websites as you can to learn everything about this warranty so that you can make the best choice for you. Besides that, here are some important things that you have to be aware of.
Extended Warranties Explained
The extended car warranty is practically an insurance policy with one purpose. It is meant to offer extra financial protection after the vehicle warranty expires. Basically, it gives you access to extra peace of mind because you will not have to pay for the repairs that will appear. The warranty will practically help you to cover all of the repair costs.
It is difficult to deal with unexpected auto repairs. They can be really expensive, especially when talking about luxury cars. Just think about how expensive it would be to replace or repair advanced electronics found in modern cars. For some brands, even something as simple as a window can be very expensive to change. Just look at prices for windshields for cars from BMW or Lexus. You will instantly figure out how great it will be to have insurance coverage so you do not pay anything.
Different Types Available
While there can be numerous variations possible, 2 main extended warranties are now available. One is given to you by the vehicle manufacturers and the other one is offered by the third-party insurance firms. Usually, it is the car dealership that talks about the extended auto warranty and signs the most contracts. Most car owners do not even know about the third-party deals.
Usually, the deals that are offered by the manufacturers are actually exactly the same as your regular vehicle factory warranty but terms are just extended. There can be some extra additions offered to and you need to be aware of that.
The extended warranty policies that are given by the third-party companies are sometimes less comprehensive but they do give you access to a huge advantage in the fact that you can get the car repaired at any auto repair shop you want to.
Many car owners believe that the extended warranty is not worth the payment. This is incorrect. You need to be sure that you compare the various deals that are available on the market at the moment. Fortunately, in Seattle, there are dozens of great deals that can be considered. All that you really have to do is to compare the deals offered by all the service providers. You will soon notice that some are a lot better than others.
Final Thoughts
As a final thing to remember, different extended car warranties offered by different companies and manufacturers can look similar but at the end of the day, when you read everything that is offered, you can easily figure out the fact that they are very similar. However, there are always some differences that you can take into account. For instance, you might notice that one deal offers roadside assistance while another does not. This is important if you travel.
Look at the list of all perks and benefits associated with an extended car warranty. This will help you to make the very best choice for you at the end of the day. Compare the deals and make sure that you get what you need. At the same time, make sure that you do not overpay for what is offered. This is a lot more common than you might think.
