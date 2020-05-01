Employers who hire UW graduates have identified a few core skills that are critical to student success in the job search and in the workplace.
These nine competencies fall into three major categories — manage self, engage others, and produce results. We encourage students to seek opportunities to develop these skills and to spend time learning to highlight and articulate their skills to potential employers through LinkedIn, resumes, interviews, etc.
Step 1 — Understand the skills
Manage self
1. Initiative: Prepare, plan, and prioritize. Proactively look for opportunities to contribute. Be present and productive.
2. Adaptability: Learn emerging tools and methodologies. Be willing to change in response to new information. Create contingency plans. View setbacks as opportunities.
3. Accountability: Fulfill obligations, meet deadlines, and follow through to completion. Admit and correct mistakes. Act with honesty, integrity, and humility.
Engage others
1. Communication: Listen attentively. Ask thoughtful questions. Use inclusive language. Tailor content and delivery to your audience.
2. Collaboration: Relate with empathy and curiosity. Acknowledge biases. Avoid assumptions. Respectfully negotiate differences. Confidently lead. Gladly follow.
3. Honor diverse perspectives: Intentionally build inclusive teams and environments. Embrace different ideas and styles. Encourage and value others’ contributions.
Produce results
1. Critical thinking: Gather information from diverse sources. Determine accuracy, relevance, and significance. Consider opposing viewpoints. Make data-informed decisions.
2. Creative problem solving: Analyze the big picture. Narrowly define the problem. Generate and critique numerous solutions. Anticipate possible challenges.
3. Continuous Improvement: Assess efficiency and effectiveness. Reflect and self-evaluate. Seek feedback and opportunities to learn. Implement change intentionally and incrementally.
Step 2 – Seek opportunities to build skills
Academics
Students can learn new skills or enhance existing ones by being strategic in how they choose their majors, minors, electives, and class project topics. They can also choose academic opportunities that include experiential learning such as study abroad or service learning courses.
Activities
Opportunities to build skills outside the classroom are abundant at UW. Students can take on leadership roles in RSOs, ASUW, commissions, residence halls, Greek life, etc. Participate in theater, music, athletics, e-sports, and more,some of which will be easier when we move back to campus. Write for student publications and support other students through involvement in organizations like FIUTS.
Experience
Employers love to hire students who have experience. Recruiters are typically most familiar with
internships and prefer them, but internships are not the only way students can build their resume and their skills. Students could consider getting an on- or off-campus job, working with a faculty member on a research project, joining a case competition, or volunteering on a consistent basis in a community organization.
Step 3 – Identify and develop job specific skills
The nine skills above are broadly applicable to nearly any role in any industry. Demonstrating them will help you get hired and help you not get fired. But these skills alone are not sufficient for many positions. Once you identify a career path you might want to pursue, scan related job postings and develop a plan for building job-specific skills as well, such as programming languages and other technical skills, foreign languages and other communication skills, and data management and related research skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.