Chances are if you’re reading this you are considering using a big bean bag chair in your living space or possibly in an investment property or dorm. You may be asking yourself if a big bean bag chair is actually comfortable, or if it, like its old school cousins, will flatten out and leave you sitting on the hard floor. Not to worry, the bean bag chairs of today are a far cry from the humble beginner bean bag chairs of yesteryear. Big bean bag chairs today are filled with different materials and covered with different fabrics, making them not only comfortable but stylish and inviting. They are also available in sizes to fit any space or person. Still not sure? Here are four reasons big bean bag chairs are some of the most comfortable seats you’ll ever own.
1. The filler: Unlike the Styrofoam pellets used to fill the bean bags of the 1980s and 90s, today’s big bean bag chairs are filled with much better, higher quality materials. While polystyrene pellets are still used in some big bean bags, you definitely aren’t limited to that low-grade option any longer. The big bean bags most popular on the market are now filled with polyfoam, a blend of foams similar to what you would find in a gymnastics pit. This foam is moldable and comfortable and resists flattening out or losing its shape. Additionally, it’s environmentally friendly and enclosed in child-safe outer shells.
2. The fabric: Long gone are the days of being limited to a vinyl exterior big bean bag. Thankfully, today we have numerous options from which to choose when it comes to selecting a fabric for the exterior of a big bean bag. Vinyl was never comfortable and stuck to our skin. Today’s options for the outer shell of a big bean bag include leather, vegan leather, fur, corduroy, velour, chenille, and classic, extra durable cotton. Comfortability isn’t an issue when you consider coverings like these. The cozy options are endless when you are able to pick according to your sensory preference!
3. The size: One thing that made an older style big bean bag uncomfortable was the size. Big bean bags from long ago weren’t exactly “big.” In fact, they were pretty small. It’s easy to find a big bean bag in a variety of sizes today. Some popular sizes are youth, full, queen, and king size. The queen and king sized big bean bags are impossibly comfortable, with room for more than one person to be seated at a time. These big bean bags are so large you may decide to lie down on them instead of sit! The sizes of big bean bags make it easy to select something that fits perfectly.
4. The hidden gems: Of final note are the hidden gems with which some big bean bags come equipped. For instance, you can purchase a big bean bag that converts into a bed! The filling of the big bean bag is a mattress filled with polyfoam that simply pulls out for extra overnight company. When the company is gone or the bed is no longer needed, the mattress folds back up easily into the outer shell of the big bean bag to become a seat once again. There are literally endless ideas for what can be done with a big bean bag that converts to a bed.
Big bean bags are incredibly comfortable and versatile. Bearing little resemblance to their predecessors, today’s big bean bags are sturdy, retaining their shape without ever going flat or leaving you sitting on the floor. They are available in lush coverings that beg to be touched and reclined upon. The size options make finding a big bean bag that’s the perfect “big” for you easier than ever.
