With many possible occupations and career options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to figure out what career path to follow. While an enjoyable career in a field and position that provides happiness and success is a goal for many people, others may feel forced to choose a job role that isn't ideal but pays well. In some cases, job seekers may be unsure if they have the skills, academic credentials, or qualifications to work in certain positions. Follow the six tips below if you're uncertain of your future or have no idea of where to start with career development.
1. Make decisions with your likes and dislikes in mind.
In order to know what career is the right one for you, see what you like and what you don't to help you determine what career sector would best suit you. In addition to your likes and dislikes, consider your strengths and weaknesses. Knowing what you're good at can help you best search positions that enable you to utilize your skills and the career path that allows you to be most content with your work and what you do. Also, consider your personality type and aptitudes and how well you'd suit certain professional positions.
One of the easiest ways to gather information about roles that suit you is by listing out your traits, skills, and what you hope to get out of your ideal job. Additionally, you can take aptitude and career tests and other self-assessment tools that can help you narrow down the list of potential careers.
2. Determine what's important to you professionally and personally.
If you want a position that allows you to progress up the career ladder, find a career that makes advancement more likely, such as a job in a corporate office with a clear hierarchical structure. On the contrary, if you like to do heavy community work, working with a non-profit organization may be the route for you.
When choosing your career path, it's crucial to put whatever you value the most at the forefront of your job searches. Sticking to your personal beliefs and morals and considering them when looking for work is essential, too, because you don't want a job to make you compromise yourself and what matters to you.
3. Keep your options narrowed down.
After you become aware of what you're seeking in a job and the skills you must possess to qualify for the job, you can narrow down the different career options you're considering. Be practical about the positions you consider taking. Ask yourself what are the working hours of the job, and do they work for you? What qualifications do you need to be the best candidate? Seek data regarding the working hours, the job outlook for this position, the wages, and the well-being of people who are in the same career if such information is available.
If you know you want to work in healthcare, for instance, research specialization options within the field, take necessary exams, and earn the training, licensing, or degree requirements needed to work in specific capacities. For example, if you know you want to be a nurse, determine how much schooling you'll need to be a knowledgeable, skilled nursing professional. Nursing is a field where you can specialize in pediatrics, oncology, mental health, and more in a variety of settings. Furthermore, advanced nursing roles are typically for nurses who have advanced degrees in the field.
If you earn a Bachelor's degree in Nursing (BSN), consider studying beyond the undergraduate level, and earning an MSN—a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN). Enrolling in a Master's program can make several specialized career options accessible to nursing assistants (CNAs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), and registered nurses (RNs). Holders of Master's degrees typically have greater responsibilities and more autonomy in their professional roles than certificate holders, Associate degree holders, or Bachelor's degree holders. An advanced nursing degree can make you more qualified for positions such as a nurse-midwife, nurse practitioner, nurse anesthetist, and more.
Pursuing a Master's degree in nursing allows you to specialize your education to help you prepare for a specific career path you want. If you're going to work in the psychiatric and mental healthcare field, consider applying for and enrolling in a program designed to make you a psychiatric mental health care nursing professional.
Participating in one of the most flexible psychiatric NP programs online allows you to pursue a new specialty as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner while meeting the demands of your current career and personal obligations.
4. Be flexible in your decision-making.
Many people may feel anxious about their futures and begin to doubt the decisions they make. Consider picking the occupation you think will bring you the most professional and personal satisfaction. You may not need to have a specific job role or position picked out at this stage in career preparation, but consider deciding on the industry where you'd like to work. From there, try to have attainable goals in mind. Many people make a few career changes in their lives, and depending on the jobs, the skills you need to have for one job role may apply to another. Keep this in mind in case you're still not positive or sure about the choices you consider.
5. Identify your short-term and long-term goals.
Once you know the career path you'd like to take, identify your short-term and long-term career goals. Short-term goals may be milestones you hope to achieve within a few months or one year. Long-term goals, however, could take you a few years to complete. Smaller milestones typically lead up to larger ones and can help you keep your focus over time.
6. Adhere to a career action plan.
After identifying your goals, integrate them into a detailed, flexible action plan. Some of your goals and wants in life may change over time, so be sure to adapt your action plan as needed. This plan can be useful if it outlines the steps you may have to take to achieve all of your goals and if you can modify it to include steps for possibilities you never expected.
For instance, being a business owner may be a possibility you never explored. Being your own boss may be a great way to achieve your career goals and gain overall professional and personal satisfaction. For this reason, include steps for opening a business in your action plan.
Explore business ideas for small towns that interest you. For instance, you could have a successful career in running a bakery, coffee shop, brewery, food truck, sports bar, or restaurant business. Other options to consider include opening an antique or thrift store, a boutique, or retail business. Hardware stores, flower shops, bookshops, a barbershop or hair salons, and pharmacies are other profitable business ideas to explore launching in a small town. You could even enter a niche market and create a unique lucrative business idea that offers goods and services other businesses don't.
No matter what industry you launch your own business in, consider offering goods and services that will always meet a big city or small town need, as this ensures success. Another way to guarantee success and profits is to promote your business. If you decide to go the business ownership route, include advertising and marketing methods in your action plans. Digital marketing through social media, emails, and traditional marketing can increase your business' visibility. Tangible promotional items that you can distribute physically are worth the investment. A reputable printing company—such as Mines Press, for example—can provide you with high-quality, custom made promotional items like business cards, wall calendars, labels, custom folders, and more.
