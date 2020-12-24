A great night’s sleep shouldn’t have to be so elusive. Many of us work hard, exercise, eat right, and yet we still can’t seem to fall (and stay) asleep when the time comes.
Sleep is one of the most natural things we do as human beings, so why is it such a pressing issue for so many of us? It’s time to investigate the science of sleep and figure out the optimal conditions for the most restful, replenishing sleep possible.
Why You Need to Sleep
The importance of sleep should be obvious to any living being, but we humans have a way of ignoring our most basic needs in the modern world.
For starters, sleep helps our bodies recover from the wear and tear we endure each day. Our muscles, tendons, joints, and organs absorb oxygen and nutrients so we are ready to take on new challenges in the morning.
Our brain relies the most heavily on sleep to function properly, and you’ve likely noticed the mental fog that comes with just a few days of sleep deprivation. Concentration, cognition, mood, and memory are all key to our overall health, and we need plenty of sleep each night to keep it all in check.
Even a minor case of insomnia can throw your whole life out of balance. Sleep helps regulate all the systems of the body and can’t be overlooked.
Make the Most of Your Days
If you’re struggling with any aspect of sleep, start by looking at how you spend your waking hours. Perhaps you aren’t getting the physical activity you need to fully expend your energy, or you could be eating foods that spike your blood sugar to unnatural levels.
Diet and exercise are the most common areas of neglect these days, and getting them in order can contribute greatly to your sleep quality.
It’s also crucial to reduce stress levels in your daily life, tackling issues as they arise head-on, and removing negative relationships and activities if need be. Focus on staying productive and active during the day and you’ll find it far easier to fall asleep fast at night.
Set Up for Sleep Success
With your daily routine locked in, you can arrange your space for better sleep each evening. Keep the electronic blue-light devices out of the bedroom, and read by candlelight to calm your mind down before sleep.
Make your bedtime atmosphere cozy and inviting, creating a clear separation from the rest of the world. As you sip on a warm mug of tea at the end of the day, the worries of work and the world at large should be furthest from your mind.
You can use a white-noise machine, floor fan, or similar device to add some soothing ambiance to your bedroom, or plug in a humidifier or essential oil diffuser for therapeutic benefits. Everlasting Comfort offers quiet yet powerful machines that run smoothly all night.
Find a calming essential oil blend for nighttime and you’ll be dozing off in no time. Finally, when you’re about to drift off, pull a sleeping mask over your eyes so that you can enjoy those key morning hours of sleep without being interrupted by the rising sun.
Stick With It
Committing to quality sleep requires that you make some lifestyle adjustments and sacrifice a few habits that may not serve you any longer. The first several days of your new program won’t be easy, and you could even notice a dip in energy and mood.
Stay the course, however, and you will discover the newfound sleep you’ve been missing out on for so long. As you notice the benefits begin to pile up, you won’t ever want to go back to your old routine.
