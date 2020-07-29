It’s hard to imagine the world without denim. What would we all possibly wear to a casual outing if not for jeans? Denim is the perfect complement to both a simple shirt and a pair of sneakers, or a fancy blouse and set of heels. Whether you prefer your denim dark or light wash, ripped or high waisted, finding a pair of perfect fitting jeans is essential for a complete, comfortable wardrobe. Thankfully, there are opportunities to purchase wholesale denim in a wide variety of types. If you’re wondering how you might go about finding the perfect fit of wholesale denim, here are a few tips.
Focus on Fit
One of the best aspects of shopping wholesale denim is that you will have a lot of sizes and styles at your fingertips. The first step in picking the perfect fit is to figure out amongst all these options what works best for your body type! Keep in mind that brand name and wash, in comparison to finding a truly comfortable and flattering fit, are a second-tier concern. When trying on jeans, select a range of sizes. Each brand is unique, and you may require a different size depending on the cut and style. A golden rule of thumb when selecting a pair is to make sure they have a slight stretch, but are still a bit snug. Your jeans will stretch over the course of their lifetime and will form to your curves.
Size of Leg-Opening
The fit of the jean usually revolves around the type of leg-opening and the rise. Some of the most popular fits for leg openings include:
- Bootcut jeans, which have a lot of legroom, so to speak, at the bottom; enough room, as the name indicates, for a high or low rise boot to fit comfortably on the leg. The bootcut is a classic.
- Slim jeans have a contemporary look that is slim through the thigh and knee but has a narrower leg opening from the calf downward than classic fit jeans like the bootcut.
- Skinny jeans work well for people who have a thin build because the leg continues a narrow pathway from the thigh, to the knee, and throughout the calf to the bottom of the jean.
- Straight Leg jeans have the same width from the knee to the leg but are not as form-fitting and tight as skinny jeans. This consistent width gives the jean a streamlined look.
Height of Waist
The rise of a jean, meaning how high the jean rises along your waist, will also vary. The three most popular rises include:
- Low-rise, which sits at or below the hip line.
- Mid-rise, which usually sits between the hips and the belly button, can help provide support to your stomach by holding the area in without clamping it down too tightly.
- High-rise jeans, which sit closer to the belly button, and are great for tucking in shirts and providing the look of longer legs.
The Right Rinse.
After finding the perfect physical fit for jeans, focus on the best rinse for your wardrobe. After all, even though the jeans may physically fit you, if they don’t fit in with the color palettes already in your closet, then they aren’t perfect! You will want to do your due diligence in selecting a wash by asking yourself what kind of shirts, cardigans, and blouses you already own, and how your new jeans may fit into that look. The safest bet for any wardrobe is a mid-wash denim because this middle-of-the-road color looks great with almost any color and style shirt.
If you are looking to revamp your wardrobe, you might want to select a few washes that are outside of the mid-wash range. For example, if you select a raw denim, which is the darkest and stiffest of the washes, it pairs really well with lighter pieces including a light wash denim jacket, a simple white shirt, or tops that are neutral or primary in color.
On the other side of the spectrum, there is the light denim wash, which is definitely more challenging. Venturing for light wash jeans means having a pulse of the latest styles. Currently, one of the most stylish outfits with light wash jeans is to pair them with a flowy white button-up, or a simple, light gray crop top.
Jeans are one of the most enduring pieces of clothing in your closet, so you should make sure they are something you will want to wear over and over for years to come. When shopping for your wholesale denim, be sure to peruse all the offerings and use this guide as a jumping point to find your perfect pair!
