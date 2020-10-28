Hello, I when it comes to writing in college and I did not do very well on my first research paper. I care very much about my grades and I know that one of the most important parts of the college experience is to become a good writer. Therefore, I was wondering if you could talk to me a little bit about how I can become a better writer. What are a few of the tips that I should follow? And thank you for taking the time to answer my question.
The vast majority of colleges require students to pass their freshman writing course. At the same time, people tend to arrive in college a very wide range of writing skills. Some students had a very strong foundation of writing and high school while others did not. Therefore, it is important for all students to take a closer look at what it truly means to become a strong college writer. There are a few key points to keep in mind.
First, it is important for everyone to start as early as possible when it comes to an essay. There is a tendency to procrastinate and this is one of the most common reasons why college students seem to struggle when it comes to their writing. The earlier college students are able to start, the more time they're going to have to proofread, review, and fine-tune their work. Students should not underestimate the value that this extra time can provide them when it comes to the quality of their work.
Another common mistake that people make when they arrive in college is they write for length. Even though a lot of college students are wondering, “how many pages is 3000 words,” it is more important to write for quality instead of quantity. Yes, it is true that many essays are going to have a minimum page requirement. At the same time, simply writing for this minimum requirement is not going to lead to a good result. Instead, students need to focus on the quality of their ideas instead of the length of their essay.
Finally, another tip that students should follow is to ask others to read their work. There's a strong tendency for us to read what we think is on the page instead of what is actually there. The simple step of getting a second set of eyes and take a look at an essay can go a long way toward improving the quality of that assignment. Therefore, everyone should take the time to ask for someone else, including another professor, to review their work before they turn it in for grading.
