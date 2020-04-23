Insight into the human genome has intrigued scientists for centuries. After successfully mapping the entire human DNA, testing technology evolved significantly – eventually reaching the consumer market in the form of commercial DNA test kits. The accessibility and lower cost of gene sequencing mean we can expect exciting applications, with some already a reality. And as we look forward to the future of DNA testing, let’s take a closer look at five of the DNA testing technologies that are changing the world as we know it.
Tracing ancestry and genealogy
One of the earliest uses of DNA testing technology is to provide ancestry companies with an accurate means of connecting consumers to their distant relatives. The idea of tracing your family heritage appeals to many people, especially multi-generational immigrant families. Imagine the convenience of taking a simple saliva swab to get access to genetic information uploaded in an online database. It has made finding ancestors easy and exciting.
But these tests don’t stop at finding blood relatives. Apart from discovering a distant cousin who lives halfway across the country, commercial DNA testing technology is capable of providing more insight into a person’s cultural heritage. Many people find out through these tests that their ethnicity is more than what they initially assumed.
Health and wellness
Some DNA testing companies specialize in determining a person’s likelihood of contracting a hereditary health condition. In a controversial genetic study done in China, the DNA of twin girls was modified, making them immune to HIV. The wealth of information available through a human’s DNA holds tremendous potential for the health and wellness industry. For now, the concern is regulation in genetic research and the accuracy of the results.
Ancient DNA sequencing to study history
As more advanced technology becomes available, DNA testing can be used to study ancient human DNA. Instead of using archeological artifacts, the human genome provides greater insights into how humans evolved, lived, interacted, and migrated. Learning about migration patterns is crucial to understanding how the early humans developed and passed down languages as well as primitive technology. This field of genetic research is only taking off, and we’re likely to see unprecedented results in the coming years.
Advancements in cancer research
Cancer research may have come a long way, but a definite cure isn’t anywhere near on the horizon. Gene sequencing technology can help researches detect cancer at its earliest stage, hence increasing the chances of a patient getting remission. One way of detecting cancer is by looking for cancer cell DNA in a patient’s blood. This information can pave the way to coming up with different cancer-testing models that will work for different types of the disease.
DNA as a tool to fight climate change
The same technology used to study the human genome is now applicable to other materials, including plastic, oil, and other chemicals. Through this technique, it may be possible to find viable alternatives to fossil fuel such as bio petrol and the like. Although the research in this field is still at preliminary stages, the possibilities are promising, and there have been notable strides made by research institutions.
