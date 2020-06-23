Understanding how much a funeral costs is a great first step in planning for the future, no matter what your current age or state of health is. Additionally, this topic will often touch upon other areas during end-of-life planning, such as figuring out your will and beneficiaries, understanding how your life insurance functions, and how you can take care of any outstanding debts and better handle the financial needs of your family as they go through this difficult period. To help you better understand what funeral expenses may look like and how you can plan ahead, let's take a closer look at the average cost of a funeral and how you can pay for it.
How Much Does a Funeral Cost?
Although many people want a specific amount to reference when they are beginning to plan their funeral, the truth is that your personal funeral cost will vary depending on what options you choose to pursue when making your plans. At the time of writing, the average funeral costs in Australia are anywhere from $4,000 to $15,000, with the latter being the average price for those who want a traditional funeral with a casket, flowers, and a service. However, it should be noted that these prices can rise as well, especially if you are purchasing higher-end caskets, purchasing plots in a cemetery with high-demand, or hosting a service at the burial home. If you are concerned about price and are looking for ways to stay on the lower end of the price range, there are options available.
What Are Some More Affordable Options When Planning a Funeral?
While a traditional service may be a need for some, others may not want the same kind of extravagant event. If you're looking to cut down on expenses, this is good news. Here are a few ways to save on your overall funeral expenses.
- Choose cremation over burial to lower the cost associated with coffins and caskets.
- When you do choose out a coffin, go for one of the more affordable options available.
- Make sure to look at multiple burial homes near you to ensure that you are getting the best price when all final expenses are calculated.
- Consider having someone host a memorial service at their home.
- Figure out how to make transportation easier for those coming to your funeral.
- Find more affordable plots, headstones, and plaques near you.
Although planning a funeral will often mean balancing your family's needs and your own individual circumstances and preferences, there are so many options involved that you are sure to make everyone happy. However, the biggest part of this process is making sure that you have the money to pay for your funeral.
How Can I Pay for My Funeral?
Not everyone will have the money set aside to pay for their funeral. To make sure that you are prepared ahead of time, you will need to think about how you will be paying for your funeral now. Some popular options include:
- Creating a Savings Plan: If you anticipate that your funeral will be taking place far in the future, you may be able to save up enough money over a specific period of time to take care of future funeral costs. However, while you're saving, you should also take time to focus on your financial health. This means doing things like improving your credit score, settling debts (whether that comes in the form of a home equity loans, auto loans, or student loans, or unpaid credit card balances), and investing your money responsibly by putting it in stable assets like CDs (although you may want to put money into liquid assets or invest in things like your own LLC or real estate investments to develop new income streams and multiply your income). The more prepared you are, the smoother your saving efforts will go.
- Purchasing Funeral Insurance: One great way to pay for your funeral costs is to invest in funeral insurance, which will provide your family with one lump sum payment that they can use to pay for the final expenses. If you don't have a savings plan or other resources, this can be the perfect choice for you.
- Purchasing Life Insurance: Another way to prepare for both funeral costs and other costs related to your passing is to purchase life insurance. A life insurance payout (depending on the duration and conditions), will help your family pay for all funeral costs and more with the specified coverage amount. Although this type of insurance can make things easier for the beneficiaries who will be handling your funeral expenses, you will want to make sure that your life insurance policy has affordable premiums and meets your life insurance needs. Visit the iSelect life insurance calculator to learn more about which life insurance products may be right for you based upon factors like your outstanding debts (auto loans, credit card debt, student loans), your gross annual income, and your age (your standard of living and life expectancy may matter later).
If you are not sure what your finances look like or how you can prepare for the future, you may want to reach out to a financial advisor who can help you further plan out your whole life financially and provide you with a more secure outline for your future.
The cost of a funeral can be anywhere from $4,000 to $15,000 or more, which is why it is important to plan ahead so that you have this expense covered when the time comes. If you are planning out for the future and have come across the question of how much your funeral should cost, use the guide above to learn more about funeral costs and how you can prepare for them.
